    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : January 31, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      10 key factors to watch in Budget week ahead for D-Street

      Volatility will remain high during the budget week so participants should continue with a cautious stance and prefer hedged positions, says Ajit Mishra, VP, research, Religare Broking. Read more.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Budget session begins
      Economic Survey will be presented
      Starting today, no more night curfew in Karnataka
      Q3 Results: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Motors, UPL, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL)
      Tomorrow:

      Union Budget 2022

      Close

    • Big Story

      Air India back home with the Tatas: Now what?

      After numerous false starts, hiccups and anxious moments, Air India is home, with the Tata Group. What does this mean for the Tatas, for Air India and for India? Read here.

    • Budget 2022

      Budget 2022: Will the Union Budget favour homebuyers?

      The upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1 may herald some pleasant changes for the real estate sector and homebuyers. Read more.

    • Politics

      What young Goa wants: Voices of Goa’s first-time voters

      Elections are unpredictable. The search for order in a seemingly chaotic political scenario in Goa is perfectly understandable. Goa is at crossroads. A lot has changed and a lot more needs to change. In the forthcoming assembly elections, 11,56,464 people in Goa - 5,39,420 in North Goa and 6,17,044 in South Goa - are eligible to vote. Read here to know what they want.

    • Tech Tattle

      Best camera smartphones?

      From the Xiaomi 11i to the iPhone 13 Pro, here are the best camera smartphones in India. Our list consists of smartphones across every budget. Read the story here.

    • Tailpiece

      Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' to test Indian audiences' readiness for mature content on OTT

      What makes Gehraiyaan a truly important step for Bollywood, as well as its loyal audience, is that this is the first time that a superstar is anchoring a film with such intimate scenes and a major production house backing it. Read more here.

    tags #Air India #Budget 2022 #Goa #MC essentials #smartphones

