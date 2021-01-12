MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 12, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Twitter this, Twitter that

    Stocks of social media platform Twitter slumped as much as 8 percent on January 11, the first trading day after it permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account late on January 8. Find full details here.

    Buzzing stocks: PNC Infratech, Maithan Alloys, Emami (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Prime Minister Modi is set to address the National Youth Parliament Festival. Also, the vaccine transportation from Serum Institute of India is likely to begin. 
    Tomorrow:

    Karnataka Cabinet is likely to be expanded. 

    Close

  • Big Story

    Sebamed restrained from commercials on all mediums

    The Bombay High Court, on January 11, restrained Sebamed advertising campaign that targeted soap brands of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), claiming that its cleansing bar had the perfect pH for sensitive skin. Find full details here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Bharat Biotech to provide 55 lakh Covaxin doses to the government

    Bharat Biotech inked a purchase agreement with the Government of India on January 11 to provide 55 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at Rs 295 per dose. It will provide38.5 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in stage 1 and 16.5 doses in stage 2. Read here to know more.

  • Economy

    What does the central bank's Financial Stability Report show?

    The growing disconnect between certain segment of financial markets and real sector has widened further since the publication of last financial stability report (FSR). Read here to know why the central bank is flagging this as a cause for concern.

  • Startup Tales

    Shedding the China Shadow: bOAt's story

    Last week, global private equity giant Warburg Pincus- which manages over $80 billion in assets-led a $100 million round in Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd, which runs the boAt brand of earphones, audio and other accessories. In this interview with Moneycontrol's M Sriram, CEO of boAt talks about the importance of local manufacturing, what makes it different, and provides insight into one of India's hottest new consumer brands.

  • Tailpiece

    One game for the history books

    India did defy all the odds in Melbourne by making a stunning comeback in the Test series after being humiliated in Adelaide. In this piece, Vimal Kumar takes a look at India did defy all the odds in Melbourne by making a stunning comeback in the Test series after being humiliated in Adelaide.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.