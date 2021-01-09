MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 09, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Upward march resumes

    Upward march resumes

    After the two consecutive sessions of losses, the Indian equity market resumed its upward march with hefty gains. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to a record Rs 195.7 lakh crore from Rs 193.2 lakh crore in the previous session. Read the details here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    The eighth round of talks between farmers’ unions and the government failed to end the impasse

    Close

  • Big Story

    Chaos, confusion at Delhi airport

    Passengers returning to India from the United Kingdom complained of chaos and confusion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport over new quarantine rules announced by the state government. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Strict rules for vaccine transportation

    As India gears up to start its vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Director General of Civil Aviation issued a set of guidelines that airline operators must follow while transporting the vaccine. The guidelines clearly state that the preferred mode of transport for the COVID-19 vaccine would be air considering the urgency at which it is required. The details are here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp's new terms spark concern

    Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp's updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media. WhatsApp laid out fresh terms, asking users to agree to let its subsidiaries collect user data. Find out here why the move has fuelled a privacy debate.

  • Your Money

    How reverse mortgage works

    Senior citizens who have a comfortable house to live in, but are finding it hard to sustain themselves on their limited finances, have the option of boosting their monthly income. They can look at the reverse mortgage scheme. This column by Hiral Thanawala has all the details.

  • Tailpiece

    MeToo backlash in China

    MeToo has gained traction in China in recent years, despite the governing Communist Party’s strict limits on activism and dissent and its tight control of the internet. However, there are several obstacles and women who complained are facing defamation suits. Read here.

