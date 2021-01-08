MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 08, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Another IPO on the cards

    American private equity giant Blackstone is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for an auto parts firm it controls. Gurugram-based Sona Comstar has launched preliminary talks with bankers. Read the details here.

    Buzzing stocks today: Maruti Suzuki, Nippon Life, Ramco Cements (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    US President Donald Trump concedes election defeat.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 306-km Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section.
    Today:
    The government and farmers’ unions to hold eighth round of talks to end protests.

    India may start transportation of COVID-19 vaccines for mass vaccination drive.

  • Big Story

    India’s GDP to contract by 7.7%

    The central government projects the country's economy to contract by 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year 2020-21, as per the first advance estimates of gross domestic product released by the National Statistical Office. Read this piece to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    All about new coronavirus variant

    The new UK variant of coronavirus is believed to be behind a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK. As questions over the threat and cure of the new mutated version of COVID-19 persist, Moneycontrol tries to answer some of them here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy M02s up for grabs

    Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India and specifications have been announced. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event on January 14, the company has unveiled the Galaxy M02s in India. Read this piece to know the price, features and specs of the budget smartphone.

  • Your Money

    Stay away from thematic MFs

    Many mutual funds (MFs) were on a money-raising spree in 2020. And what better way to attract investors than a new and exciting theme we hadn’t heard of before? But these funds may not suit a common investor’s needs. Here, Nikhil Walavalkar explains why.

  • Tailpiece

    Musk becomes world’s richest

    Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man. Musk now has a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos. Read here.

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

