Last Updated : January 05, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Centre to get 6.6 crore doses of SII's Covishield

    Centre to get 6.6 crore doses of SII's Covishield

    The Centre has worked out the terms of the coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield. It will procure 6.6 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine from SII for 30 million frontline and healthcare workers at Rs 200 per dose. Find full details here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The Supreme Court will pronounce judgment on various petitions challenging the re-development project of the Central Vista.
    A micro plan is being made in Uttar Pradesh to vaccinate about 51,000 healthcare workers first.
    Tomorrow:

    US Congress is set to certify Joe Biden's win.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints has received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India's (SEBI) approval to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. Read here to know more.

    Buzzing stocks today: SBI Card, Tata Elxsi and ICICI Lombard (Read more)

  • Your Money

    Budget 2020 and your finances

    The 2020 budget brought in a slew of reforms. In the run up to the upcoming budget 2021, take a look at the most important Budget 2020-21 announcements that shaped our financial behaviour.

  • Tech Tattle

    Slack down!

    Workplace collaboration chat service Slack was down globally on January 4. Read here to know how users reacted to the situation.

  • Online gamaing

    Ad inventory on online gaming platforms

    Greedy Game is a native ad platform that helps game developers earn money through in-game ads. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    From Basketball to Tech: The Andre Iguodala story

    Andre Iguodala’s successful playing career is winding down. But, he has already set himself up in the tech world, thanks to his people skills, respect for data and ‘The Art of War’. Take a look at his journey thus far.

