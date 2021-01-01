MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 01, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Antony Waste Handling shares in grey market

    Antony Waste Handling Cell shares traded at more than 30 percent premium in the grey market ahead of its listing scheduled on January 1. The trading premium in the grey market on December 30 was Rs 100-120 per share over its issue price of Rs 315. Read the details here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    The CBSE announced board exam dates for Class X and Class XII.
    Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has decided to credit 8.5% interest for 2019-2020
    Today:
    Antony Waste Handling Cell share listing on BSE and NSE

    Expert panel to review data on Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccines

  • Big Story

    India’s fiscal deficit widens

    The Centre’s fiscal deficit for April-November 2020 soared to Rs 10.76 lakh crore, or 135 percent of the full-year budgeted target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as the government’s finances continued to be stretched due to lower revenues. Read this piece to know how this will impact the government’s spending plans.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states

    A dry run for administering COVID-19 vaccine will be held in all states on  January 2, as the government prepares for what will be one of the world's biggest inoculation programmes. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    RC100 production underway

    The KTM RC series has been in need of an update for a while now, and we did get a glimpse of the new bike when road tests were being conducted. Now, a new spy image has confirmed that the RC 200 has gone into production at Bajaj’s Chakan plant. This piece has all the details.

  • Your Money

    Standard travel cover in offing

    The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India has been on a roll when it comes to mandating standardised insurance policies this year. The latest on the block are domestic and overseas travel insurance policies. Do you need it? This column will help you make a decision.

  • Tailpiece

    Popularity of homegrown erotica

    Ullu, Kooku, DesiFlix and a host of such platforms have millions of Indians absorbed throughout the day and night with their high erotic content, much of it shot in Meerut. This piece will help you know more about the growing popularity and consumption of Indian homegrown erotica and apps dedicated to the genre.

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

