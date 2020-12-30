MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 30, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Multibaggers all the way

    The year 2020 was a roller coaster ride for investors. While the COVID-19 pandemic made the year an unprecedented one in living memory, it was the year of some very big surprises for stock market investors. Ten penny stocks of 2019 gained over 200 percent in 2020. Take a look at these stocks here.

    Buzzing stocks today: Sterlite Tech, Dr Lal Path and Mahanagar Gas (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    COVID-19 vaccine dry run concludes successfully in four states.
    Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill
    Today:
    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

    Farm reforms: Government, farmers’ unions to hold key talks

  • Big Story

    Banks face challenging times

    With the loan moratorium coming to an end, the deadline for restructuring proposals is fast approaching and with the possible lifting of the asset quality standstill, banks’ financials are likely to be impacted in terms of asset quality and future income, the Reserve Bank of India said. The details are here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    New virus variant reaches India

    India has become the latest country to report cases of new COVID-19 strain of that was first reported in the UK. The strain has tempered coronavirus vaccine optimism as experts believe that the mutant virus is potentially more transmissible. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tesla to enter India soon

    Tesla is finally coming to India with their electric cars. If things go well, there will be a lot of electric cars on the streets very soon. The government says the electric car manufacturer would be arriving in India in ‘early’ 2021. This piece has all the details.

  • Your Money

    Co-pay clause in insurance: The hidden catch

    Does the co-pay clause in an insurance policy help policyholders? In a way, yes. The co-pay ratio in health insurance policies can lower your premiums. But it also adds to your out-of-pocket expense. Read this column to know more about the co-pay clause.

  • Tailpiece

    Gold-plated burgers, anyone?

    A fast-food outlet in Colombia’s Bogota has launched a special burger that comes with layers and layers of meat and cheese and a 24-karat gold foil plating. The restaurant describes the pure gold-plated burger as “a brioche burger bathed in 24-karat gold”. Read here.

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

