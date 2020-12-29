MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 29, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    TCS market cap crosses Rs 11 lakh crore

    Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,948, rising 1 percent in intraday trade on December 28. Following the rise in stock prices, TCS' market cap crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore mark. Read the details here.

    Buzzing stocks: HEG, Muthoot Finance, Maithan Alloys (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100th run of the Kisan Rail service.
    The Congress party celebrated its 136th Foundation Day at its headquarters in Delhi.
    Today
    Wipro's Rs 9,500 crore share buyback opens.

    A dry run of COVID-19 vaccination drive in four states.

  • Big Story

    Farm reforms: Fresh talks tomorrow

    The government has invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 over the three contentious farm laws to reach a ‘logical solution’. The invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks. Read here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covishield to be cleared soon

    Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said he was hoping for the emergency use approval of AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' by the end of December or in January in the UK and India. Read here to know the status of vaccine production.

  • Tech Tattle

    Big deals on cards for IT majors

    Top IT companies recorded one of their largest pipelines, most of them in digital. Going by the recent deal announcements, Q3 is likely to be as good, if not stronger for some. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Insurance cover made simple

    In a bid to bring more people under the coverage of insurance, the insurance regulator has come out with a standardised term insurance policy ‘Saral Jeevan Bima’ which will be rolled out from January 1, 2021. This policy will have a standard wording for sum assured with uniform features. This piece offers you all the details.

  • Tailpiece

    Double honour for Virat Kohli

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI men's Player of the Decade award. Australia's Steve Smith has grabbed the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award. Read here to know more.

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

