MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 22, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What happening with commodities?

    What happening with commodities?

    Prices of almost all commodities, barring milk, poultry lead and a few others, rose in the global market in the previous week. With even the Minister of Road Transport and Highways expressing concerns over a 55 percent increase in steel prices in the last six months, learn about why prices of key commodities have jumped in recent weeks here.

    Buzzing Stocks: Sell calls on Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Ramco Cement December futures. Read here.

  • Coming Up

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Night curfew imposed in Mumbai, other major cities of Maharashtra over new coronavirus strain worries.
    After nearly three decades of the death of Sister Abhaya, 21, a CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram is set to deliver its verdict.
    UK and US key macro economic data to be released
    Tomorrow:
    Japan's Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
    US jobs data.

  • Big Story

    India bans flights from the UK

    Shortly after Netherlands, Belgium, Kuwait, France, Latvia, Austria, Italy banned flights from the United Kingdom, India followed suit. This is on the back of declaration by British authorities that they have found a new strain of COVID-19 which is leading to the sudden spike in cases in the United Kingdom. Read here to know what the effect this ban will have on passengers and airlines.

  • Tech Tattle

    Why are bicycles trending again?

    The fear of taking public transport during the pandemic, combined with health and environmental consciousness, has suddenly made the humble bicycle all the rage. Read about this emergency trend here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Russia will produce Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 jointly with India

    Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev, on December 21, said Moscow would jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 along with New Delhi and it will be manufactured by Indian pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Find full details here. 

  • Politics

    Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

    Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away on December 21 at the age of 93. Read about his political legacy here. 

  • Your Money

    Key financial lessons for 2021

    There is no doubt that 2020 has been an impactful year. Take a look at how it has impacted the investing and financial landscape, as well as the lessons investors can carry into 2021.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.