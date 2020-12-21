MARKET NEWS

December 21, 2020 / 07:02 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Amit Shah promises 'Shonar Bangla'

    Amit Shah promises 'Shonar Bangla'

    Addressing a roadshow in West Bengal’s Bolpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fulfill the promise of ‘Shonar Bangla’ in five years, if voted to power. Find full details of the Shah's statements here. 

  • Markets Buzz

    What's the word on Wall Street?

    From the start of the coronavirus pandemic that sent stocks crashing to their resurgence after the approval of vaccines holding the best hope for eradicating the disease, this year has been a whirlwind for Wall Street. Take a look at key highlights from 2020 here. 

  • Global Watch

    Italy, Belgium and Austria ban flights from UK

    Italy, Belgium and Austria have become the latest countries to join the Netherlands in banning flights from the United Kingdom over the detection of a new coronavirus strain in the country. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    36 million cyberattack in India between January-November

    A report from anti-virus security firm Kaspersky finds that the number of brute force attacks on Remote Desktop Protocols (RDP) grew 242 percent compared to 2019’s figures. According to it, there were as many as 3.3 billion attacks on RDPs in 2020 between January and November. Read all findings from the report here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Floating cinemas?

    Some moviegoers in Manila, the Philippine capital, are opting for a taste of Venice. Take a look at how they are now bobbing in front of the big screen in socially-distanced gondolas.

  • Industry

    Groupo Bimbo strikes deal to buy Everstone Capital backed Modern Foods

    Modern Foods, the first Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) to be privatised, has changed hands for the third time. Mexican bakery giant Groupo Bimbo, keen to strengthen its presence in emerging markets, has sealed a deal to acquire the popular bread and bakery brand owned by private equity firm Everstone Capital. Full details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Sustaining art through centuries

    Petros and his two sons spend most of their time in the humid space, heated by an old wood-burning stove. All in an effort to sustain a craft that has been practiced by the family for 450 years. Read here to know more about their story.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

