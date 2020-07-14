Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

Consider investing | It is imperative to do thorough research and make understand your own means, how much you can spare towards investments, what kind of investment would suit your needs and whether you want to bet on high risk-high reward or the tried and tested options. In any case, investing is a good way to make your money earn some money. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

1 Market Buzz

Rossario IPO, Bharat Bond ETF or Yes Bank FPO, which is the one for you?

Rossario Biotech Rs 496-crore IPO opened for subscription on July 13 and the second tranche of the Bharat Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) opens for bidding between July 14 and 17. The base size of the issue is Rs 3,000 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore. Yes Bank has fixed a floor price of Rs 12 per equity share and cap price of Rs 13 per share for its follow-on public offer (FPO) that opens from July 15. So, which among them is the best long-term bet? All three options look exciting but they cater to different segments of market participants and can't be bunched together. Analysts speak their mind on the three options, read here.

2 Big Story

Google’s $10-billion India bet

Google and Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has announced a $10-billion Google For India Digitisation Fund that will assist in accelerating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to digitise the Indian economy. Pichai made the announcement right after his virtual meeting with Modi at the Google For India 2020 event. Through the India Digitisation Fund, Google will invest nearly Rs 75,000 crore over the next five-seven years in Indian companies working on digitising India. This could entail picking up a stake in digital services companies. Beyond investments via the fund, Google will also focus on areas such as artificial intelligence and education in India, Pichai has said. Read here.

3 Your Money

Insurance sector stirs to life

Almost three months after the coronavirus lockdown, life insurance companies are seeing new premium collections go up. Even though there is a decline in new premiums, the rate of decrease is significantly lower than the previous months. IRDAI data shows that the private sector industry saw a 1.28 percent year-on-year decline in new premiums in June. In May 2020, there was a 28.3 percent decline. LIC, which saw a 24.3 percent YoY decline in new premiums at Rs 10,211.53 crore in May 2020, saw a 12.7 percent decline in June 2020. Since the restrictions were lifted in June 2020, their policy sales have picked up, industry sources said. Read here.

4 Global Watch

S&P slashes emerging market forecasts

Rating agency S&P Global cut its emerging market growth forecasts on Monday, predicting a 4.7 percent slump on average this year due to the coronavirus and warned that all countries would be left with permanent scars too. The firm said the downward GDP revisions mostly reflected the overall worsening pandemic for many emerging markets and a larger hit to foreign trade compared to its last set of expectations in April that predicted a 1.8 percent contraction. Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

Top 10 music-streaming services

Listening to music has come a long way. There was a time when you had to buy CDs or cassettes to listen to your favourite pieces but with music streaming services now you can access millions of songs. According to FIPP’s Global Digital Subscription (GDS) Snapshot for November 2019, the number of digital-only subscriptions has doubled to nearly 20 million. Listeners are spoilt for choice, with diverse music available at fingertips. The market, however, seems to be dominated by the big three. To know more about them and the 10 most popular music streaming services with the most subscribers as of November 2019, read here.

6 Startup Tales

Unacademy could be India’s newest unicorn

Japanese investment giant SoftBank is in advanced talks to invest in online learning platform Unacademy, a move that could mint a new unicorn in India. Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank is looking to lead an investment of $150-200 million in Unacademy, valuing the company at $1.2 billion pre-money. Unacademy’s rival Byju’s is the only other online learning platform among Indian startups to be a unicorn. Unacademy allows educators to create videos for courses from school-level learning to college entrance exams across streams and also for more advanced courses such as civil services exams and MBA entrance tests. Edtech companies are among the few businesses that benefited from the coronavirus lockdown. Read here.

7 Tailpiece

Suit up, Mars