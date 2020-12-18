MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 18, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Investors in disbelief as bulls party

    Indian stocks have climbed walls of worries and consistently closed at record-highs all of December. For most traders and investors on side-lines, this has been a rampaging rally of disbelief. Now, what is in store for the investors going forward? Read this piece to know more.

  • Big Story

    Farmers’ protest: Top court mulls panel

    The Supreme Court said that it was familiar with the plight of farmers protesting against the new farm reform laws but urged them to alter the way the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest was happening. The court said it was thinking of forming a committee that would hear both sides. Read here.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Asset allocation: When to ignore thumb rules

    The ‘100 minus age’ is a common thumb rule to decide one’s asset allocation. The rule says that you subtract your age from 100 to arrive at the ideal asset allocation for your investments. But is it always right? Find out here.

  • Global Watch

    Russia doping ban halved

    Russia has been banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years over doping charges. The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency proposed. Find out here the details of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling.

  • Tech Tattle

    No nod yet for PUBG Mobile

    The wait for PUBG Mobile India could be longer than expected. According to an RTI response, the government has not granted permission to PUBG Mobile India developers to relaunch the game in the country. Here are the details.

  • Startup Tales

    From apps to super apps

    The year 2020 was a year for startups to prove their resilience, survive a pandemic and aim to emerge stronger at the end of it. So, the question now is, will the big daddies of the startup ecosystem actually emerge as super apps in 2021? Read here to know what industry insiders say.

  • Tailpiece

    Oreo’s battle to win palates

    The team of people who come up with limited-edition Oreo flavours and collaborations is a half-dozen strong and extremely secretive. Their privacy is tightly guarded. But, their efforts are made public every time Oreo announces a new variety. Read this piece to know why the snack food major is thriving during the pandemic.

