Last Updated : December 17, 2020 / 07:10 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    2020: The year of IPOS and stellar listings

    2020 will undoubtedly stand out in modern history. Dalal Street, too, was no exception as it saw some very big surprises this year. Take a look at some of the biggest events that have kept the insatiable appetite for IPOs going.

  • Big Story

    Cabinet approves auction for Spectrum

    After four years, the government is set to auction telecom spectrum at a time when receipts from such auctions are much needed as tax and other sources of revenue are hit due to COVID-19. Full details here.

  • Your Money

    Fintechs can now apply for mutual fund licenses

    The outcome of the board meeting of Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) bore good news. It decided that even sponsors that do not meet the profitability criteria can apply for mutual fund (MF) licenses. Read here to know how this move will benefit fintechs.

  • Global Watch

    81 million jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific

    A report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) found that the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to rage on globally, has wiped out 81 million jobs in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020. Women and young people have been disproportionately affected by it, along with a sharp reduction in working hours causing an impact on income and jobs. Read the full report here.

  • Startup Tales

    Goodbye "Got Milk?"

    Meghan Markle got out of the palace and into a startup. What is she backing this time? An instant oat milk latte startup named Clevr Brands. Read all about it here.

  • Politics

    Agriculture Minister: Farmers' protest limited to one state

    The ongoing farmers' protest along Delhi borders is only limited to one state, and the government is in talks with the farmer unions to resolve the issues, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    'Dry' Bihar consumes more alcohol than Maharashtra: Survey

    Bihar, a dry state by law, has a higher proportion of people consuming alcohol than Maharashtra, revealed in the first phase of the recently-released National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20. Take a look at what else the survey found here.

