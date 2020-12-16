MARKET NEWS

Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
Last Updated : December 16, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Mrs Bectors: Hot on the street

    The initial public offering of bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialties was subscribed 3.7 times on December 15, the first day of bidding. Here is everything you need to know about the public issue so far here. 

  • Big Story

    Facebook Fuel for India 2020

    At the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event held on December 15, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg interacted with the Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Take a look at the three entrepreneurial lessons Mukesh Ambani shared at the event which he says he learned from his father Dhirubai Ambani.

  • Your Money

    Dakpay is here

    Customers of the Department of Post (India Post) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can now operate their banking service through DakPay. This is everything you need to know about the service that was unveiled by Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 15.

  • Global Watch

    How would the COVID-19 vaccine change how we operate globallly?

    As the world gets closer to rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine on a large scale, the possibility that large swaths of the population may refuse — or simply delay — getting vaccinated presents a perilous challenge to the health of the nation and the economy. What is the overall impact of having a potential COVID-19? Find out here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Homeopathy and AYUSH doctors can grant medicines for COVID-19

    Going by the Centre's advisory on March 6, the Supreme Court has now allowed  qualified AYUSH doctors and homeopathy practitioners to prescribe medicines for treating COVID-19 patients. While doing so, these practitioners must ensure that the medicines they are prescribing are government-approved tablets or concoctions, and those must be prescribed as add-on drugs along with conventional treatment. Read full updates here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Companies that aren’t tech-centric: Chief of Mindtickle

    There are a lot of gaming companies and a lot of enterprise software companies. But, there aren’t too many enterprise software companies whose origins lie in gaming. In this Moneycontrol exclusive, Mindtickle CEO Krishna Depura delves into a multitude of topics including  why the COVID-19 pandemic may have been the best thing to happen to Mindtickle.

  • Tailpiece

    How the world has changed since COVID-19

    In the last 12 months, the novel coronavirus has paralysed economies, devastated communities and confined nearly four billion people to their homes. Explore how the world has changed since the pandemic took over this year in this piece.

