Big Story

MSP is not part of farm laws: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that MSP was not part of the farm laws and will continue to be implemented on December 12. She also expressed concern that the ongoing protests were being used to discuss matters outside of the farm legislation. Full details, here.

Akanksha Sarma