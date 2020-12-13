PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 13, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    MSP is not part of farm laws: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that MSP was not part of the farm laws and will continue to be implemented on December 12. She also expressed concern that the ongoing protests were being used to discuss matters outside of the farm legislation. Full details, here. 

  • Economy

    Indian economy could grow over 11 percent: N Chandrasekaran

    According to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Indian economy could grow at over 11 percent in the 2022 financial year, as it has rebounded spectacularly after the initial loss of production due to COVID-19 this year. Read here for the full report.

  • Global Watch

    US regulator denies interference over Pfizer vaccine

    The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday defended itself from allegations of political pressure over the timing of its Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine approval and provided new information on the risks to people with allergies. Read here for more.

  • Tech Tattle

    The Game Awards 2020

    The Game Awards 2020 saw some major reveals and a lot of awards being doled out throughout the night. Take a look at who bagged the prizes at the world's largest award season for video games.

  • Tailpiece

    DIVINE makes history in New York

    Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE, who released his second album ‘Punya Paap’ on December 4, has become the first Indian rapper to be featured on the Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York. Full details, here. 

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

