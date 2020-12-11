PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 11, 2020 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Stocks on buy list of MFs, FIIs

    Shareholding data from the last four quarters suggests that there are six stocks in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs), as well as fund managers, have consistently raised their stake every quarter, and a majority of them belong to the small and midcaps space. Find out here the stocks that are common on the buy list of MF and FIIs.

  • Big Story

    Farmers’ stir: Govt ready for talks

    The Centre said that it was ready to continue discussions with the protesting farmers over the contentious provisions in the three farm laws. However, the two Union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal, who talked to the media, did not say anything about repealing the laws. Read the details here.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Tips to cut your health insurance premium

    After the insurance regulator-mandated norms on standardisation of health insurance exclusions came into force from October 1, several policyholders are facing a huge rise in premiums. For many policyholders, such premium increases can come as a rude shock. Read this piece to know what they can do about it.

  • Global Watch

    Oil recovers from historic lows

    Oil surged above $50 a barrel for the first time since early March as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in US crude inventories that showed there was still ample supply available. The trend is likely to continue as OPEC+ will further ease its supply restrictions in January. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi pips Apple

    Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has overtaken Apple to occupy the third spot in the global smartphone market in the third quarter of 2020, according to a Counterpoint Research report. Samsung emerged as the leading smartphone brand by recording a growth of 3 percent year-over-year. Huawei retains the second position. Read here.

  • Startup Tales

    Swiggy, Zomato plan to go green

    India’s two biggest food-delivery startups Swiggy and Zomato are cleaning up their act, hitching a ride on electric vehicles as companies across the world face the heat over carbon emissions and climate change. Read here to know more about the food aggregators’ plan to go green.

  • Tailpiece

    Donate blood, get chicken or paneer

    A BMC corporator and Shiv Sena leader from Prabhadevi in Mumbai, Samadhan Sarvankar, has offered an unusual incentive to urge people to take part in a blood donation drive: donate blood and take home either one kg of chicken or paneer. Find out more about this unusual offer here.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

