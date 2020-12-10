PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 10, 2020 / 07:52 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Vaccine hopes fuel market rally

    Indian markets rallied more than 50 percent since March-end, which pushed benchmark indices beyond crucial resistance levels supported by COVID vaccine hopes, and flow of steady liquidity into equity markets. Read this piece to know what is in store for the Indian equity markets.

  • Big Story

    Deadlock as farmers reject govt’s offer

    Farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws rejected the government’s proposal to amend them. Protesters stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the laws and decided to escalate their stir and called for a nationwide sit-in protest on December 14. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    The charm of ESG-themed MF schemes

    The Rs 30 trillion Indian mutual funds industry may have seen five ESG-themed MF schemes rolled out so far in 2020. The theme reflects environmental, social and governance standards of a company. Now, is it possible to make money from these funds? Find out here.

  • Global Watch

    UK COVID vaccine allergy sparks concern

    Regulators in the United Kingdom said two suspected allergic reactions had been reported from Pfizer's coronavirus vaccination drive that began on December 8. Following this, Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should not get Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Smart Finance for Maruti cars

    The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India launched its multi-financier, online car financing platform ’Smart Finance’. The company is initially launching the platform in 30 cities through its premium car retail chain Nexa. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    ESOP boost for Shadowfax staff

    E-commerce logistics firm Shadowfax said it was offering to buy-back employee stock options worth $5 million, giving some early employees a financial windfall. While 2020 has been a challenging year, Shadowfax has grown 2X compared to pre-COVID levels. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Mount Everest is growing taller

    The world’s highest mountain is now officially a little higher, and that might not be the end of the story. China and Nepal agreed this week on a new standard height for Mount Everest, the rugged Himalayan peak that straddles their border. Read this piece to know why the height of the world’s tallest peak has been revised.

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

