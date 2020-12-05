PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 05, 2020 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Sensex breaches 45,000 mark

    Sensex breaches 45,000 mark

    December 4 will go down in history as a remarkable day as market barometer Sensex breached the 45,000-mark for the first time. The market rose higher after the central bank’s monetary policy panel maintained status quo on key rates. Read this report for details.

  • Big Story

    RBI panel keeps repo rate unchanged

    The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative stance. Read here to know what the central bank has said about the rising inflation.

  • Your Money

    These FDs are ideal for senior citizens

    The equity markets are hitting fresh highs, but most senior citizens prefer to stay away from volatility. Though the interest rates are falling, there are some banks that offer attractive rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Find out here.

  • Global Watch

    More trouble for Mallya

    The Enforcement Directorate on December 4 seized fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's assets in France worth 1.6 million euros. Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth crores of rupees. So, what next for Mallya? Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Engine issue: Hyundai recalls US vehicles

    Hyundai Motor Co is recalling 1.29 lakh US vehicles for an engine issue that can increase the risk of a fire. The company said all recalled vehicles will also receive an enhanced engine control software update. Details are here.

  • Startup Tales

    Fund boost for climate battle

    Third Derivative (D3), an initiative of two US-based firms, has invested in 50 startups, including three from India, to combat climate change and create an ecosystem for these firms to grow, develop and find partners. D3 picked the 50 startups from more than 600 applications. You can find more details here.

  • Tailpiece

    Aditya Puri's family buys Rs 50-crore home

    The high-end realty market in Maximum City seems to be getting back on track. HDFC Bank’s former managing director Aditya Puri's daughter Amrita Puri and wife Anita Puri jointly bought an uber luxury sea-facing unit in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area for Rs 50 crore. Read this piece to know more.

