Last Updated : December 02, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    Natural rubber prices at 6-year high but growers are not selling

    Natural rubber prices have surged to a six-year high in India but growers, particularly in Kerala, are not willing to sell the stock. Read here to know why they are preferring to wait and watch for a firm trend to emerge in the market.

  • Big Story

    Shaheen Bagh activist arrested at farmer protests

    Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of a women-led anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, was on detained at the Delhi-Haryana border after she had tried to join the protesting farmers. Full details here. 

      • Your Money

        Real Time Gross Settlement is now 24x7

        The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), from December 1, allowed the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system available for customers 24x7. Read here to learn all about this new development.

      • Global Watch

        This new digital tax may result in France getting $480 million

        A digital tax legislation instituted by the French government may result in it gaining 400 million euros ($480 million) in 2020. This comes in the wake of the United States imposing an additional duty of 25 percent on certain French products. Full details here. 

      • Tech Tattle

        Don't get the PS5, yet

        Makers of the Playstation Sony has advised Indian gamers to remain calm and wait for the launch of the PS5 in India instead of importing it into the country. According to the firm, those who choose to purchase it via the grey market, will not get their console under its official warranty. Read here to know why Sony is urging Indians not to import its console at inflated prices.

      • Startup Tales

        Oyo hotels has about $1 billion to fund operations until IPO: Ritesh Agarwal

        Oyo Hotels is making progress in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout and has about $1 billion to fund operations until an initial public offering (IPO), CEO and founder Ritesh Agarwal has told employees. Here's everything you need to know.

      • Tailpiece

        Knight Riders in LA

        Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has added an American cricketing franchise based in Los Angeles to his portfolio. Read here to know about LA Knight Riders, the superstar's latest purchase.

    Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

