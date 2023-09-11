Last Updated : September 11, 2023 / 05:59 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 cr in equities in Sep so far
Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 643 crore in the country's debt market during the period under review. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.31 lakh crore and close to Rs 28,825 crore in the debt market this year, so far. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
TDP calls for statewide bandh over C Naidu arrest
Nokia G42 5G launch in India
Kawasaki India to launch Ninja ZX-4R
Saudi Crown Prince to depart from India
IPOs of Unihealth Consultancy, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries, Meson Valves India to close
CPIM to hold week-long protests in Kerala
Transport association declares Bengaluru bandh
Punjab’s three-day tourism summit begins
TomorrowApple set to unveil iPhone 15 at Wonderlust Event
INDIA Bloc campaign team to meet
Chavda Infra IPO opens for subscription
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Watch6 Thom Browne edition launch
International operations to begin at Bengaluru T2 terminal
Peugeot E-3008 debut
Increased rainfall in Odisha, Andhra, Telangana
Rare green comet Nishimura to pass by earth
Khelo MP Youth Games begin
Defence Minister to attend North Tech Symposium
Big Story
India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil; PM Modi chants Sanskrit shloka
India formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil today at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping that was held in New Delhi this weekend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. More here
Your Money
Should you take an accidental death benefit rider with your life insurance policy?
You can top up your base term plan with an accidental death benefit rider for higher protection at a small additional cost. While this rider is no substitute for a comprehensive term plan, it can be a low-cost way of boosting your life cover. More here
Tech Tattle
What are the features of Google’s AI-generated search enhancements in India?
India gets its unique characteristics. If you get an English result and want to hear it in Hindi, hit the language switcher; if you get a text-to-speech response, tap the 'listen' button; and soon, in conversation mode, you'll be able to tap the microphone symbol to speak your question instead of typing it. More here
Science
Aditya L1 successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO
The first and second earth-bound manoeuvres were successfully performed on September 3 and 5, respectively. The spacecraft will undergo one more earth-bound orbital manoeuvre before it is placed in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1. More here
Tailpiece
From G20 menus, Shree Anna makes its way into the New Delhi Declaration
Known as one of the oldest crops cultivated by mankind, the humble millet or “Shree Anna” has found a place in the New Delhi Declaration as the Group of 20 countries agreed to back efforts to strengthen research cooperation on climate-resilient grains. More here
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.