    • Market Buzz

      FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 cr in equities in Sep so far

      Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 643 crore in the country's debt market during the period under review. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.31 lakh crore and close to Rs 28,825 crore in the debt market this year, so far. More here 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      TDP calls for statewide bandh over C Naidu arrest
      Nokia G42 5G launch in India
      Kawasaki India to launch Ninja ZX-4R
      Saudi Crown Prince to depart from India
      IPOs of Unihealth Consultancy, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries, Meson Valves India to close
      CPIM to hold week-long protests in Kerala
      Transport association declares Bengaluru bandh
      Punjab’s three-day tourism summit begins
      TomorrowApple set to unveil iPhone 15 at Wonderlust Event
      INDIA Bloc campaign team to meet
      Chavda Infra IPO opens for subscription
      Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Watch6 Thom Browne edition launch
      International operations to begin at Bengaluru T2 terminal
      Peugeot E-3008 debut
      Increased rainfall in Odisha, Andhra, Telangana
      Rare green comet Nishimura to pass by earth
      Khelo MP Youth Games begin
      Defence Minister to attend North Tech Symposium

    • Big Story

      India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil; PM Modi chants Sanskrit shloka

      India formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil today at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping that was held in New Delhi this weekend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. More here

    • Your Money

      Should you take an accidental death benefit rider with your life insurance policy?

      You can top up your base term plan with an accidental death benefit rider for higher protection at a small additional cost. While this rider is no substitute for a comprehensive term plan, it can be a low-cost way of boosting your life cover. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      What are the features of Google’s AI-generated search enhancements in India?

      India gets its unique characteristics. If you get an English result and want to hear it in Hindi, hit the language switcher; if you get a text-to-speech response, tap the 'listen' button; and soon, in conversation mode, you'll be able to tap the microphone symbol to speak your question instead of typing it. More here

    • Science

      Aditya L1 successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

      The first and second earth-bound manoeuvres were successfully performed on September 3 and 5, respectively. The spacecraft will undergo one more earth-bound orbital manoeuvre before it is placed in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1. More here

    • Tailpiece

      From G20 menus, Shree Anna makes its way into the New Delhi Declaration

      Known as one of the oldest crops cultivated by mankind, the humble millet or “Shree Anna” has found a place in the New Delhi Declaration as the Group of 20 countries agreed to back efforts to strengthen research cooperation on climate-resilient grains. More here

    Must Listen

    G20, Vakrangee acquisition, Rishabh Instruments & Ratnaveer Precision Engineering listing debut & more | Market Minutes

