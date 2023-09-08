English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Last Updated : September 08, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

      Analyst call tracker: Bharti Airtel target price raised amid ratings cuts; analysts search for growth

      Bharti Airtel stock is among the 10 companies that saw maximum analyst downgrades in the last quarter, primarily as the run-up in the stock and absence of positive business triggers leave little room for further upside. Read more

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      BCCI to release 400,000 World Cup tickets
      Meson Values to launch IPO
      Delhi Court declares holidays in view of G20 Summit
      Schools, colleges and offices in Delhi to remain closed
      India to conclude bypoll voting for assembly elections
      Tomorrow
      India to host world leaders for the last G20 Summit meeting
      The district legal service authority will organize Lok Adalat in Noida
      Mamata Banerjee to attend President’s G20 dinner
      Tata Steel Chess tournament to start in Kolkata

      G20 Summit: Will Biden visit seal US commitment to strategic partnerships with India?

      US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi on September 8 to give a further push to their relations that are growing into a robust partnership. Read more

      One house, many heirs? Here’s how to leave behind physical assets

      Passing on your financial assets, such as bank accounts, mutual funds and shares, to your children/heirs, after you’re gone is always an easy task. Financial assets are valued on a daily basis, so you can divide them as you wish to, say, 50:50 between two kids, and be done with the task. Read more

      iPhone 15: All you need to know about iOS 17

      Apple's iOS 17 promises a lot of new features and many of them have been requested for quite a while. First previewed in June, here's a look at what Apple's next major update to its iPhone operating system has in store. Read more

      Force Motors shares locked at 5% upper circuit on better August sales, production data

      Force Motors shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 7 after the company reported better sales and production in August than the previous month. There were pending buy orders of 19,402 shares, with no sellers available. Read more

      Airline moves 78-year-old business class flier to economy so an off-duty pilot could take his seat

      A 78-year-0ld flier was downgraded from his business class seat to economy by Australia's Qantas Airways so that an off-duty pilot could take his seat, the man told the Australian radio station 3AW. Read more

