Last Updated : September 07, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
NPCI launches new UPI features to achieve 100 bn monthly transactions; details here
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 6 launched a slew innovative products which will catapult the payments giant Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to achieve 100 billion transactions a month. These products include credit line on UPI, conversational payment mode ‘Hello UPI’, BillPay Connect, UPI Tap & Pay and UPI Lite X. Read more