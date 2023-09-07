English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Last Updated : September 07, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      NPCI launches new UPI features to achieve 100 bn monthly transactions; details here

      National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 6 launched a slew innovative products which will catapult the payments giant Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to achieve 100 billion transactions a month. These products include credit line on UPI, conversational payment mode ‘Hello UPI’, BillPay Connect, UPI Tap & Pay and UPI Lite X. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      US President Joe Biden to visit India for G20 Summit
      Assembly to hold discussion on Bengal Foundation Day
      Congress to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra in all districts across country
      Aprilia India to launch RS 440 sports superbike
      Haryana declares gazette holiday
      PM Modi to review maritime security talks in ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
      Tomorrow
      BCCI to release 400,000 World Cup tickets
      Meson Values to open IPO
      Delhi Court declares holidays in view of G20 Summit
      Schools, colleges and offices in Delhi to remain closed
      India bypolls to conclude voting for assembly elections

    • Big Story

      Inspiring, comprehensive, statesman-like: India Inc on PM Modi’s interview with Moneycontrol

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exclusive interview with Moneycontrol about how he envisions India’s role in a multi-polar world, just days before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, has won praise and inspired some of the country’s top business leaders, market gurus and technocrats. Read more

    • Your Money

      What Is an EIN Number? – A Comprehensive Guide

      As you embark on your entrepreneurial journey, the business world can seem overwhelming with a multitude of ideas and strategies. However, amidst all of this, you may wonder, “What is an EIN number for business?” Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Which phone is right for you?

      With launches scheduled a month apart, Apple and Google are once again going head to head in a bid for your wallets. The yearly flagship refresh cycle will bring us two new smartphones to choose from - iPhone 15 and Pixel 8. Read more

    • Auto

      TVS Motor Company rolls out Apache 310 RTR at Rs 2.43 lakh

      TVS Motor Company on September 6 launched the much-awaited TVS Apache RTR 310 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 2.43 lakh. The new sports bike, which was unveiled in Bangkok, is based on the same platform that TVS has co-developed with BMW and also underpins G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS sold by the German automaker. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      The Rolling Stones are back with their first new album in 18 years. They are 'Angry'

      English rock band The Rolling Stone is back with a new album album after a gap of 18 years. Preceded by the single "Angry," the album will contain a dozen original songs. It's also the first album the band has recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. Read more

