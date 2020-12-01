PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    10 stocks that moved markets last week

    Nifty gained 0.9 percent during the week which ended on November 27. Take a look at top stocks that shook Dalal street last week.

  • Big Story

    PM Modi meets vaccine developers

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 30, held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine. He said they should take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy. Full details here. 

  • Your Money

    Safer retirement options

    It is only natural to want to save up for retirement. But how do you ensure that your funds comfortably earn you a regular income and still last your entire life time? These are some instruments you must include in your plan to achieve this goal.

  • Global Watch

    A road in London for Guru Nanak

    A west London council said on November 30 that it had agreed to rename a road in its heavily Punjabi suburb of Southall as Guru Nanak Road. Read here to know what led to this decision.

  • Tech Tattle

    Welcome, FAU-G

    FAU-G, the Indian alternative to popular Battle Royale game PUB-G, has popped up on Google Play Store. It is now open for pre-registrations on Play Store. Here is everything that you need to know about this version of the game.

  • Startup Tales

    The tumultuous tale of Livspace

    Livspace’s concept is simple and a no-brainer for office-goers who cannot afford to constantly peer over the shoulders of carpenters, labourers, electricians, designers, and others while getting their homes done up. Yet a peak into the firm  reveals a trail of commitments that have not been honoured, leaving several customers, vendors and ex-employees livid. Why are so many unhappy with their experience with it? Read here to find out.

  • Tailipiece

    Why are OTTs also involved with TikTok?

    Shortly after Bytedance-owned TikTok had been banned in India, there was a rush to create an alternative by local players in order to capture the void. Take a look at how growth in user base and getting more traction with advertisers are some of the reasons why OTT platforms are joining the race to make an indigenous version of the short video-sharing app.

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

