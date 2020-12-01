Startup Tales

The tumultuous tale of Livspace

Livspace’s concept is simple and a no-brainer for office-goers who cannot afford to constantly peer over the shoulders of carpenters, labourers, electricians, designers, and others while getting their homes done up. Yet a peak into the firm reveals a trail of commitments that have not been honoured, leaving several customers, vendors and ex-employees livid. Why are so many unhappy with their experience with it? Read here to find out.