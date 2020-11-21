PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Move to ease IPO equity dilution norms

    Move to ease IPO equity dilution norms

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a consultation paper for considering equity dilution requirement from 10 percent to 5 percent for Initial Public Offers (IPOs) that have more than Rs 10,000 crore as post-issue capital. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Are you a freelancer? Beware of TDS rules

    If you offer your services such as content writing, graphic designing or translation through e-commerce platforms, you will be considered as an e-commerce participant. This means a new tax section and tax deducted at source (TDS) will be applicable to you. Find out here how the new rules will affect your finances.

  • Big Story

    RBI may let large businesses promote banks

    The big takeaway from the report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s internal working group on ownership guidelines for private banks is the proposal to allow large corporates to promote private banks. In the past, the RBI has been largely hesitant to do it. This piece will help you understand more about RBI’s change of stance.

  • Global Watch

    Donald Trump ‘knows he has lost’

    Even as US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat in the presidential elections, he has reportedly told an ally that he knows he has lost, but is delaying the transition process to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his 2016 win. Read this report for details.

  • Tech Tattle

    Made-in-India hovercraft in offing

    After artillery guns and combat vehicles, forging giant Bharat Forge is looking to build hovercrafts, thus slated to become the first company to manufacture them in India. This is also the first time that the Pune-based company is venturing into water-based solutions. Find out more about the project here.

  • Startup Tales

    A look at challenges startup firms face

    Nine out of every 10 startups die. While this is a known fact, what is not known to many are the challenges that these startups face while starting up which eventually leads to many of them shutting shop. We asked a group of experts to hear their views. Here is what they have to say.

  • Tailpiece

    Deep breathing to beat COVID

    Anyone can benefit from deep breathing techniques, but they play an especially important role in the COVID-19 recovery process. There are some exercises that will help manage breathlessness during recovery from coronavirus infection. Read here.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.