Zerodha MF gets ready to launch its first two schemes; files draft documents with SEBI

In keeping with its mandate to launch a passive scheme, Zerodha has filed draft offer documents with the market regulator to launch two schemes -- Zerodha Tax Saver (ELSS) Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund (ZN250).