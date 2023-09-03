English
    Last Updated : September 03, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

      Nifty Next 50 or Nifty Midcap 150: Which is a better bet?

      When it comes to passive funds, the Nifty 50-based large-cap index funds rule the roost and are the preferred choice for investors. But what about the universe beyond Nifty 50? For some time, Nifty Next 50 has been a favorite of sorts in the passive investing community. More here

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      BCCI to announce India’s World Cup 2023 squad
      Amit Shah to flag off BJP Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
      Indo-Bangla border in Tripura to be sealed for bypolls
      Royal Enfield to start deliveries of new Bullet 350
      Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class EV debut
      JP Nadda to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in MP
      TomorrowIndia, UK to start 13th round of FTA talks
      Erdoğan, Putin to discuss grain deal
      IAF’s mega exercise along China, Pak borders begins
      Heavy rainfall in Odisha, several southern states
      Tata Motors Nexon facelift bookings open
      Realme C51 launch in India
      Inauguration of Vizag International Cruise Terminal
      Delhi's Sultanpuri underpass to open for public
      ASI to launch 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme'

      ISRO's Aditya-L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

      India's first solar mission launch comes 10 days after the historic landing of the Chandrayaan-3. Aditya-L1, which will be placed in a halo orbit after a four-month journey, will study how the Sun's radiations, heat, and magnetic field affect us. More here

      The quality test: Should you invest in smart beta funds focusing on quality?

      Smart beta funds focusing on quality prefer to invest in quality companies with high valuation and strong cash flows. These funds are likely to offer good downside protection and tend to outperform in bear markets. More here

      Take a look at top features of the new Hero Karizma XMR

      The new Karizma XMR is equipped with a segment-first adjustable windshield, intelligent illumination headlamps, and turn-by-turn navigation to ensure an unparalleled motorcycling experience. More here

      Proxgy to launch Kadi, a smartwatch for street vendors, for UPI payments

      Priced at Rs 1,000, this smartwatch is designed to empower street vendors and merchants who operate beyond the conventional retail setup. It replaces the need for sound boxes. The UPI watch does not need any additional shelf space nor any charging for up to five days. More here

      Tent in someone’s backyard listed for Rs 53,000 a night on Airbnb

      Australian Airbnb user Caity was scouring Airbnb, when, to her shock, she discovered the price of a tent in an unkempt backyard near Warriewood Beach was listed as $800 (Rs 42,000) per night. What the price tag did not include was a cleaning fee of $200 (Rs 10,500 approximately). More here

    India's GDP & fiscal deficit, Jio Financial services BSE indices removal, Torrent Pharma & more | Market Minutes

