Royal Enfield rolls out next-gen Bullet at starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh; to be equipped with J-series engine

Royal Enfield (RE) rolled out the next-gen Bullet 350 motorcycle on September 1, at a starting price of Rs 1,73,562 for the base variant. The mid-range model is priced at Rs 1,97,436, and the top variant at Rs 2,15,801 (all ex-showroom). Read more