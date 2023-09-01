Last Updated : September 01, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
CEA Nageswaran says Q1 GDP growth number ‘good’, maintains FY24 forecast of 6.5%
The April-June GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent is a "good number", Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said, adding that the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are comfortable in holding on to their full-year growth forecast of 6.5 percent. Read more