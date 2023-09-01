English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : September 01, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      CEA Nageswaran says Q1 GDP growth number ‘good’, maintains FY24 forecast of 6.5%

      The April-June GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent is a "good number", Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said, adding that the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are comfortable in holding on to their full-year growth forecast of 6.5 percent. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Data releases: India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI August, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI August, UK Manufacturing PMI August, US Unemployment Rate August, US Manufacturing PMI August,
      Rishabh Instruments IPO to close for subscription
      Pramara Promotions IPO to open for subscription
      Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex and other BSE Indices
      MGNREGS wages: Aadhaar-based payment mandatory from today
      INDIA alliance meet last day
      ITR verification with late fee
      Mahendragiri, India’s new warship, launch in Mumbai
      Government to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ scheme
      NCLT to hear Go First lessors’ plea
      SC to hear AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea
      Namma Yatri to charge auto drivers subscription fees
      Singapore presidential election
      Sony Xperia 5 V launch
      Moto G84 5G launch
      Royal Enfield to launch next gen Bullet 350
      Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric global debut
       
      Tomorrow
      ISRO to launch Aditya-L1; India’s first solar mission
      Garena to launch Free Fire India
      Cavalcade G20 rehearsals to be conducted in New Delhi
      Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to hold yuva samvad

    • Big Story

      Torrent Pharma likely submitted non-binding bid to acquire stake in Cipla

      Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharma has likely submitted a non-binding bid to acquire stake of promoters of pharmaceutical giant Cipla, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 31 citing sources. Read more

    • Your Money

      Finfluencers, brokerages confused about Sebi proposal; experts answer six questions

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) guidelines to restrict registered intermediaries’ tie-up with unregistered finfluencers have created a lot of confusion. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

      Samsung has launched Food, an AI-based recipe service, in 104 countries and in 8 languages. The 'Food' has a databank of over 160,000 recipes and will act as an assistant to help you discover new dishes. Read more

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki hits record high, J P Morgan puts stock on positive watch: ‘May outperform’

      Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited darted up over 2 percent to Rs 10,043 on August 31, the highest since its listing, ahead of the release of monthly sales figures. Investors also cheered global brokerage J.P. Morgan's analysis that placed India's leading automobile manufacturer on the positive catalyst watch. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      This billionaire CEO is fine with staff working remote. His company has a Bengaluru office

      Scott Farquhar, the billionaire founder and CEO of Atlassian, is completely fine with his employees working from anywhere they want. What's more, he himself prefers working from home and only goes to the office once in three months. Read more

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    India's GDP & fiscal deficit, Jio Financial services BSE indices removal, Torrent Pharma & more | Market Minutes

    India's GDP & fiscal deficit, Jio Financial services BSE indices removal, Torrent Pharma & more | Market Minutes