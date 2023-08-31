Last Updated : August 31, 2023 / 05:51 AM IST
Big Story
Centre, and not OMCs, to bear the impact of LPG price cut, assures Puri
The government will take the burden of the Rs 200 price cut announced on domestic cooking gas cylinders, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed on August 30, in a relief to oil marketing companies from the Rs 7,500-crore imminent hit to their coffers. Read more here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Data releases: India GDP Q1, India Infrastructure Output July, India Fiscal Deficit July, US Initial Jobless claims, apan Manufacturing PMI August, Caixin Manufacturing PMI August
Sanskrit Diwas
Malaysia National Day
Basilic Fly Studio, Saroja Pharma IPOs to open
CPS Shapers IPO to close for subscription
Aeroflex Industries on stock exchanges
Sungarner Energies listing on NSE SME
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia to finalise share allotment
GST Amnesty scheme deadline to end
NCLAT to hear IDBI’s plea against Zee Entertainment
Bilkis Bano case: SC to resume hearing
Karnataka's Shivamogga airport to be operational
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 to operate all international flights from today
ITR verification last day
Piramal Enterprises buyback to open
INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai
Unveiling of Opposition parties' INDIA alliance symbol
Asia Cup cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
5th Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz competition begins in Mumbai
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x launch
Tomorrow
Data releases: India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI August, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI August, UK Manufacturing PMI August, US Unemployment Rate August, US Manufacturing PMI August,
Rishabh Instruments IPO to close for subscription
Pramara Promotions IPO to open for subscription
Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex and other BSE Indices
MGNREGS wages: Aadhaar-based payment mandatory from today
INDIA alliance meet last day
ITR verification with late fee
Mahendragiri, India’s new warship, launch in Mumbai
Government to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ scheme
NCLT to hear Go First lessors’ plea
SC to hear AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea
Namma Yatri to charge auto drivers subscription fees
Singapore presidential election
Sony Xperia 5 V launch
Moto G84 5G launch
Royal Enfield to launch next gen Bullet 350
Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric global debut
Market Buzz
Hero MotoCorp's Karizma launch fails to impress brokerages; check stock rating, target price
Despite bike enthusiasts cheering the revival of Hero MotoCorp’s Karizma brand, several brokerage firms remain cautious about the company. Read more here
Stock Listing
Aeroflex Industries to list on August 31: Will it match grey market premium on debut?
Flexible flow solution products maker Aeroflex Industries is ready to list its shares on the bourses on August 31. Analysts think the listing premium could be in the range of 50-60 percent over the issue price of Rs 108 per share, citing the first mover advantage enjoyed by the company, robust subscription demand for IPO, and healthy financial performance recorded in the past with improving debt-to-equity ratio. Read more here
Your Money
Mutual Fund schemes that churn the least
A Moneycontrol Personal Finance analysis of diversified equity schemes shows that small-cap funds typically have the least turnover ratios. To get the best out of small-cap stock picks, it is widely held that these stocks must be held through their life cycles. Read here
Tech Tattle
Best smartphone for photography: These phones under Rs 30,000 have the best cameras
These are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 that boast of top cameras. You can choose from Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Motorola Edge 40, OPPO Reno 10 5G, and POCO F5 5G. Read here
Tailpiece
This Turkish family walks on all fours, leaving scientists bewildered
Members of the Ulas family in Turkey have baffled scientists with their gait -- they walk on all fours, using the palms of their hands in a “bear crawl" -- challenging the world’s understanding of human evolution. Read more here
