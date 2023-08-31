Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Data releases: India GDP Q1, India Infrastructure Output July, India Fiscal Deficit July, US Initial Jobless claims, apan Manufacturing PMI August, Caixin Manufacturing PMI August

Sanskrit Diwas

Malaysia National Day

Basilic Fly Studio, Saroja Pharma IPOs to open

CPS Shapers IPO to close for subscription

Aeroflex Industries on stock exchanges

Sungarner Energies listing on NSE SME

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia to finalise share allotment

GST Amnesty scheme deadline to end

NCLAT to hear IDBI’s plea against Zee Entertainment

Bilkis Bano case: SC to resume hearing

Karnataka's Shivamogga airport to be operational

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 to operate all international flights from today

ITR verification last day

Piramal Enterprises buyback to open

INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai

Unveiling of Opposition parties' INDIA alliance symbol

Asia Cup cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

5th Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz competition begins in Mumbai

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x launch

Tomorrow

Data releases: India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI August, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI August, UK Manufacturing PMI August, US Unemployment Rate August, US Manufacturing PMI August,

Rishabh Instruments IPO to close for subscription

Pramara Promotions IPO to open for subscription

Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex and other BSE Indices

MGNREGS wages: Aadhaar-based payment mandatory from today

INDIA alliance meet last day

ITR verification with late fee

Mahendragiri, India’s new warship, launch in Mumbai

Government to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ scheme

NCLT to hear Go First lessors’ plea

SC to hear AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea

Namma Yatri to charge auto drivers subscription fees

Singapore presidential election

Sony Xperia 5 V launch

Moto G84 5G launch

Royal Enfield to launch next gen Bullet 350

Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric global debut