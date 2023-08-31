English
    Last Updated : August 31, 2023 / 05:51 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Centre, and not OMCs, to bear the impact of LPG price cut, assures Puri

      The government will take the burden of the Rs 200 price cut announced on domestic cooking gas cylinders, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed on August 30, in a relief to oil marketing companies from the Rs 7,500-crore imminent hit to their coffers. Read more here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Data releases: India GDP Q1, India Infrastructure Output July, India Fiscal Deficit July, US Initial Jobless claims, apan Manufacturing PMI August, Caixin Manufacturing PMI August
      Sanskrit Diwas
      Malaysia National Day
      Basilic Fly Studio, Saroja Pharma IPOs to open
      CPS Shapers IPO to close for subscription
      Aeroflex Industries on stock exchanges
      Sungarner Energies listing on NSE SME
      Vishnu Prakash R Punglia to finalise share allotment
      GST Amnesty scheme deadline to end
      NCLAT to hear IDBI’s plea against Zee Entertainment
      Bilkis Bano case: SC to resume hearing
      Karnataka's Shivamogga airport to be operational
      Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 to operate all international flights from today
      ITR verification last day
      Piramal Enterprises buyback to open
      INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai
      Unveiling of Opposition parties' INDIA alliance symbol
      Asia Cup cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
      5th Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz competition begins in Mumbai
      iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x launch
      Tomorrow
      Data releases: India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI August, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI August, UK Manufacturing PMI August, US Unemployment Rate August, US Manufacturing PMI August,
      Rishabh Instruments IPO to close for subscription
      Pramara Promotions IPO to open for subscription
      Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex and other BSE Indices
      MGNREGS wages: Aadhaar-based payment mandatory from today
      INDIA alliance meet last day
      ITR verification with late fee
      Mahendragiri, India’s new warship, launch in Mumbai
      Government to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ scheme
      NCLT to hear Go First lessors’ plea
      SC to hear AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea
      Namma Yatri to charge auto drivers subscription fees
      Singapore presidential election
      Sony Xperia 5 V launch
      Moto G84 5G launch
      Royal Enfield to launch next gen Bullet 350
      Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric global debut

    • Market Buzz

      Hero MotoCorp's Karizma launch fails to impress brokerages; check stock rating, target price

      Despite bike enthusiasts cheering the revival of Hero MotoCorp’s Karizma brand, several brokerage firms remain cautious about the company. Read more here

    • Stock Listing

      Aeroflex Industries to list on August 31: Will it match grey market premium on debut?

      Flexible flow solution products maker Aeroflex Industries is ready to list its shares on the bourses on August 31. Analysts think the listing premium could be in the range of 50-60 percent over the issue price of Rs 108 per share, citing the first mover advantage enjoyed by the company, robust subscription demand for IPO, and healthy financial performance recorded in the past with improving debt-to-equity ratio. Read more here

    • Your Money

      Mutual Fund schemes that churn the least

      A Moneycontrol Personal Finance analysis of diversified equity schemes shows that small-cap funds typically have the least turnover ratios. To get the best out of small-cap stock picks, it is widely held that these stocks must be held through their life cycles. Read here

    • Tech Tattle

      Best smartphone for photography: These phones under Rs 30,000 have the best cameras

      These are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 that boast of top cameras. You can choose from Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Motorola Edge 40, OPPO Reno 10 5G, and POCO F5 5G. Read here

    • Tailpiece

      This Turkish family walks on all fours, leaving scientists bewildered

      Members of the Ulas family in Turkey have baffled scientists with their gait -- they walk on all fours, using the palms of their hands in a “bear crawl" -- challenging the world’s understanding of human evolution. Read more here

