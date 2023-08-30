Last Updated : August 30, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Social Stock Exchange: Sebi proposes slashing issue size by 50%, application size by 95%
The market regulator has proposed slashing the minimum issue size for non-profit organisations (NPOs) on the social stock exchange (SSE) by half and the application size by 95 percent to facilitate fund-raising. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Bandhan 2023; bank holiday
Minjur desalination plant to be shut
China to discontinue Covid-19 testing for incoming travellers
Saturn to appear next to the Supermoon
GATE 2024 registrations to begin
Rishabh Instruments’ IPO to open
Tomorrow
INDIA Bloc to unveil logo
MVA forms committees to meet INDIA bloc in Mumbai
Indian Naval ships to visit New Zealand
Air India to shift its operations to terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport
Flight operations to begin at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka
Rajasthan farmers to meet INDIA alliance
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to unveil new colour option
Big Story
Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200/cylinder in major relief for consumers ahead of festive season
The Union Cabinet announced a reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for all 330 million users in the country in a major relief measure ahead of the festive season. Read more
Your Money
SEBI’s proposed fee collection portal for advisors evokes mixed response
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposes to create a closed ecosystem for registered investment advisors and research analysts to collect fees from their clients. This will help investors identify and avoid unregistered entities. Read more
Tech Tattle
Microsoft releases Bing Chat for Google Chrome on desktop
Microsoft has released full support for Bing Chat on Google Chrome for desktop. Both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported on Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux. Read more
Auto
2023 Kia Seltos review: Spend the extra money and buy a fully-loaded variant
Safety. This word wasn’t a serious part of automotive conversations in India not so long ago, either among buyers or manufacturers. Both sets of people had a worryingly ‘chalta hai’ attitude to the subject, instead paying more attention to things such as fuel efficiency, features and price. These factors still matter, of course, but the gratifying thing is that safe cars are finally becoming a ‘thing’ in India. Indigenous manufacturers Tata and Mahindra can take credit for kickstarting the trend. Read more
Tailpiece
NASA found life on Mars 50 years ago but accidentally killed it, claims scientist
Alien life was discovered on Mars 50 years ago, but NASA destroyed it unintentionally, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, astrobiology professor and faculty member at the Technical University Berlin, has claimed. Read more
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.