    Last Updated : August 30, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Social Stock Exchange: Sebi proposes slashing issue size by 50%, application size by 95%

      The market regulator has proposed slashing the minimum issue size for non-profit organisations (NPOs) on the social stock exchange (SSE) by half and the application size by 95 percent to facilitate fund-raising. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Bandhan 2023; bank holiday
      Minjur desalination plant to be shut
      China to discontinue Covid-19 testing for incoming travellers
      Saturn to appear next to the Supermoon
      GATE 2024 registrations to begin
      Rishabh Instruments’ IPO to open
      Tomorrow
      INDIA Bloc to unveil logo
      MVA forms committees to meet INDIA bloc in Mumbai
      Indian Naval ships to visit New Zealand
      Air India to shift its operations to terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport
      Flight operations to begin at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka
      Rajasthan farmers to meet INDIA alliance
      iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to unveil new colour option

    • Big Story

      Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200/cylinder in major relief for consumers ahead of festive season

      The Union Cabinet announced a reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for all 330 million users in the country in a major relief measure ahead of the festive season. Read more

    • Your Money

      SEBI’s proposed fee collection portal for advisors evokes mixed response

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposes to create a closed ecosystem for registered investment advisors and research analysts to collect fees from their clients. This will help investors identify and avoid unregistered entities. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft releases Bing Chat for Google Chrome on desktop

      Microsoft has released full support for Bing Chat on Google Chrome for desktop. Both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported on Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux. Read more

    • Auto

      2023 Kia Seltos review: Spend the extra money and buy a fully-loaded variant

      Safety. This word wasn’t a serious part of automotive conversations in India not so long ago, either among buyers or manufacturers. Both sets of people had a worryingly ‘chalta hai’ attitude to the subject, instead paying more attention to things such as fuel efficiency, features and price. These factors still matter, of course, but the gratifying thing is that safe cars are finally becoming a ‘thing’ in India. Indigenous manufacturers Tata and Mahindra can take credit for kickstarting the trend. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      NASA found life on Mars 50 years ago but accidentally killed it, claims scientist

      Alien life was discovered on Mars 50 years ago, but NASA destroyed it unintentionally, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, astrobiology professor and faculty member at the Technical University Berlin, has claimed. Read more

    Must Listen

    Zomato block deal, Hurricane Idalia bumps up oil prices & more | Market Minutes

