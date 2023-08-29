Last Updated : August 29, 2023 / 05:57 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Jio Financial Services to enter insurance sector, to offer life, health, general cover; may partner global firms
Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general, and health insurance products, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 28. Speaking at the annual general meeting, Ambani said, "Jio Financial Services will... offer simple, yet smart, life, general, and health insurance products through a seamless digital interface, potentially partnering with global players." Read more here.