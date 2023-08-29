English
    Last Updated : August 29, 2023 / 05:57 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Jio Financial Services to enter insurance sector, to offer life, health, general cover; may partner global firms

      Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general, and health insurance products, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 28. Speaking at the annual general meeting, Ambani said, "Jio Financial Services will... offer simple, yet smart, life, general, and health insurance products through a seamless digital interface, potentially partnering with global players." Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Jio Financial Services to be dropped from Nifty50 and Sensex
      CPS Shapers IPO to open for subscription
      NCLT to hear SBI's insolvency plea against PC Jeweller
      Manipur Assembly to convene
      1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler
      World's first electric flex fuel vehicle launch
      Hero Karizma XMR launch
      TomorrowRaksha Bandhan 2023; bank holiday
      Minjur desalination plant to be shut
      China to discontinue Covid-19 testing for incoming travellers
      Saturn to appear next to the Supermoon
      GATE 2024 registrations to begin
      Rishabh Instruments’ IPO to open

    • Big Story

      Reliance AGM 2023: Ambani next-gen to join RIL board, Jio's AI plans, AirFiber launch date & more — Top 10 takeaways

      Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), at its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) held on August 28, made a slew of key announcements, including the appointment of its next generation leaders - Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani - as members of the RIL board, the plans to venture into the artificial intelligence (AI) space, and the launch date of the much-awaited Jio AirFiber, among others. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      India's automotive industry poised to rank number 3 in world by 2030: Govt

      India's automotive industry is poised to rank number three in the world by 2030, with various schemes like the Rs 25,938 crore PLI for Automobile and Auto Components supporting the sector's growth, the government said on Monday. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      Has FundsIndia’s pivot brought mutual fund distributors back into the limelight?

      Chennai-based FundsIndia.com (Wealth India Financial Services), one of India’s earliest online mutual fund (MF) investment platforms, changed hands once again, when private equity (PE) firm, WestBridge Capital bought it over from the existing PE investors, Inventus Capital, Foundation Capital and Faering Capital, recently. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      How do you get your WhatsApp account back if your phone is stolen?

      First things first, call up your network provider and ask them to block your SIM card as soon as possible. This is to prevent further misuse of your phone number. Since your verification is linked to your phone number on WhatsApp, you will need to ask your network provider for another SIM card with the same number. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      Donald Trump's mugshot merchandise rakes in over $7 million for his presidential campaign

      Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, shared this staggering figure on the platform formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X. The funds were solicited through a joint fundraising committee named "Trump Save America JFC," acting on behalf of both "Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc." and "Save America." Read more here. 

