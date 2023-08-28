Market Buzz

What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans, and more

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to set the tone for the market in the coming week, with investors eyeing a slew of major announcements. The AGM on August 28 comes just a few days after Jio Financial Services' listing, and Qatar Investment Authority's acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Read here