    Last Updated : August 28, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans, and more

      Index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to set the tone for the market in the coming week, with investors eyeing a slew of major announcements. The AGM on August 28 comes just a few days after Jio Financial Services' listing, and Qatar Investment Authority's acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Read here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Reliance Industries to hold 46th AGM
      Mono Pharmacare SME IPO launch
      Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO to close
      Meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma'
      NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result
      Allahabad HC to take up pleas connected to Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute
      Shobha Yatra by Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat in Haryana's Nuh
      Schools, colleges, banks to remain closed in view of Shobha Yatra
      Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi to hear defamation case filed against Ashok Gehlot
      President Murmu to unveil Rs 100 NTR coin
      Japan's Moon Mission to take off
      US Open begins
      Realme GT 5, Vivo V29e launchTomorrow
      Telugu Language Day
      Jio Financial Services to be dropped from Nifty50 and Sensex
      Sahaj Fashions IPO subscription close
      CPS Shapers IPO to open for subscription
      NCLT to hear SBI's insolvency plea against PC Jeweller
      Manipur Assembly to convene
      1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler
      Paschim Banga Divas: All-party meeting
      Rashtriya Khel Divas to honour Dhyan Chand's birthday
      World's first electric flex fuel vehicle launch
      Oppo Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro launch
      Hero Karizma XMR launch

    • Big Story

      Govt introduces additional safeguards to ensure restricted rice varieties are not exported out of the country

      The government, noticing that rice exports of restricted varieties are continuing despite ban, on August 27 introduced additional safeguards. As per the notification issued by DGFT in this regard, contracts for Basmati exports with the value of $ 1200 per mt only and above will have to be registered for issue of Registration – cum – Allocation Certificate (RCAC). Read here

    • IPO Watch

      4 IPOs to be launched, 6 listings this week

      The primary market segment for this week will see four IPOs worth over Rs 500 crore opening for subscription and six stocks that will be scheduled for listing on the bourses. Read more here 

    • Your Money

      How budgeting apps can enhance your financial management

      From tracking your expenses and investments, to alerting you on payments due and generating reports, these apps can help you stay on top of your finances at all times. Read here

    • Technology

      Microsoft VC warns about risks, AI-skilled workforce increases 14x, IBM CEO excited about AI's power and more

      Here are the essential AI news highlights you should stay updated with.

    • Tailpiece

      Bill Gates shares throwback video to celebrate Windows turning 28

      Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently celebrated Windows operating system turning 28 with a throwback video on X. in which the billionaire was seen dancing with Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, during the Windows 95 launch party nearly three decades ago. Watch

