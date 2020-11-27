PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Hefty fine for insider trading in DHFL shares

    Hefty fine for insider trading in DHFL shares

    Market regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for indulging in insider trading in the shares of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL). Amit Ramesh Sawhney was in professional and personal relationship with the promoters and directors of DHFL. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    LVB directed to write off tier-2 bonds

    After writing off the entire equity share capital of  Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) as a part of the scheme of amalgamation with DBS Bank India, the Reserve Bank of India has directed the bank to write off tier-2 bonds worth around Rs 320 crore. Find out here the details of the RBI order and its consequences.

  • Your Money

    Mind matters in making money

    If having the right information at the right time was enough to be successful in the stock market, many would have made millions by now. More than a solid tip, there are some psychological qualities that determine your success in the market. Find out here what they are and how to develop them.

  • Global Watch

    Concerns over COVID-19 vaccine trial

    Just two days after acknowledging that their COVID-19 vaccine was 90 percent effective when a half-dose was given before a full-dose booster, AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford are facing questions on their trial results. Read this piece to know why this is a matter of concern for researchers worldwide.

  • Tech Tattle

    iOS 15: Three iPhones may not make the cut

    iOS 14 was a major update for Apple, bringing a ton of new features to the platform. Considering we are only several weeks into iOS 14; it seems a little early to talk about iOS 15. However, this report may provide some clarity into the compatibility of iOS 15.

  • Startup Tales

    Alia Bhatt’s new business venture

    Not just movies that are keeping Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt busy these days. Bhatt, after investing in a few startups, has started her own company called Ed-a-Mamma, a kidswear brand that caters to the age group between 2 and 14. Read this piece to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Football fantasy through Twelfth Man

    Fantasy gaming platforms are gaining traction, thanks to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Now, football fans can make their dream team on fantasy platforms through Twelfth Man, a product of NxGn Sports Interactive. Read here for details.

