Govt likely to extend retirement age for LIC Chairman to 65 years
The government is considering increasing the retirement age for the Chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) to 65 years, according to a senior finance ministry official. It is also likely that the tenure of all public sector bank (PSB) officials will be extended to 62 years. Read here