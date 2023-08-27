English
    Last Updated : August 27, 2023 / 05:42 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Govt likely to extend retirement age for LIC Chairman to 65 years

      The government is considering increasing the retirement age for the Chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) to 65 years, according to a senior finance ministry official. It is also likely that the tenure of all public sector bank (PSB) officials will be extended to 62 years. Read here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      National Cinema Day in US
      Karnataka to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch
      BJP Central Election Committee meeting likely be held
      Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to hold public rally in Hingoli
      US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo to visit China
      World Athletics Championships to close in Budapest
      World Badminton Championships to close in Copenhegen
      Tomorrow
      Reliance Industries to hold 46th AGM
      Mono Pharmacare SME IPO launch
      Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO to close
      Allahabad HC to take up pleas connected to Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute
      Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh
      Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi to hear criminal defamation case filed against Ashok Gehlot
      President Murmu to unveil Rs 100 NTR coin
      Japan's Moon Mission to take off
      US Open begins
      Realme GT 5, Vivo V29e launch

    • Market Buzz

      This smallcap company just bought stakes in BSE, Jio Financial & Manappuram Finance

      Pune-based Elpro International acquired some shares of BSE Limited, Jio Financial Services and Manappuram Finance in the week gone by, the company said in exchange filings. It acquired about 1.5 lakh shares of Jio Financial Services for Rs 3.10 crore, around 3 lakh shares in Manappuram Finance for Rs 4.20 crore and 1.07 lakh shares of BSE for Rs 10 crore. Read here

    • Your Money

      10 most popular large-cap stocks among PMS to withstand volatility

      The Indian equity market has been on a record-making spree over the last six months, with bouts of volatility. Given that in the current scenario, equity markets appear to be near their all-time high levels in terms of valuation, portfolio managers prefer to hold stocks that could provide stability and cushion the market uncertainties. Large-cap stocks are among the least volatile in the equity market. Here are the top 10 most popular large-cap stocks among Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers.

    • Technology

      Chandrayaan-3's AI-driven sensors were crucial to a successful lunar landing

      India's success in reaching the lunar south pole has attracted the attention of other space agencies interested in the water-ice and minerals on the moon. Artificial intelligence (AI) powered sensors were crucial to the Chandrayaan-3 landing safely on the moon's surface. The technology allowed the lander to accurately predict the lunar surface, locate any obstacles, and descend safely. Read here

    • Tech Tattle

      Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey

      Google's anticipated next-generation Pixel phones - Pixel 8 and 8 Pro - could have AI-based features for the camera. The phones will launch later this year, and according to a superfan survey, it looks like Google is gearing up to introduce more AI features for things like the quality of group photos. Read more here

    • Tailpiece

      Jeff Bezos paying over half a million in monthly rent to this musician

      Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are currently living on rent in Malibu, California, according to a report in Yahoo News. The Amazon billionaire is shelling out a whopping $600,000 per month to rent a massive house from legendary jazz saxophonist and composer Kenny G. Read here

