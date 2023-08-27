Your Money

10 most popular large-cap stocks among PMS to withstand volatility

The Indian equity market has been on a record-making spree over the last six months, with bouts of volatility. Given that in the current scenario, equity markets appear to be near their all-time high levels in terms of valuation, portfolio managers prefer to hold stocks that could provide stability and cushion the market uncertainties. Large-cap stocks are among the least volatile in the equity market. Here are the top 10 most popular large-cap stocks among Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers.