    Last Updated : August 26, 2023 / 05:53 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Block deal bonanza: Eight deals take place in just two days

      The past two trading sessions have witnessed huge block deals after 8 of them took place on the bourses. Paytm, Uno Minda, Amber Enterprises, Coforge, Max Financial, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Sapphire Foods, all were actively trading on the exchanges. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Jerome Powell signals Fed will raise rates if needed, keep them high

      Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if needed and intends to keep borrowing costs high until inflation is on a convincing path toward the Fed’s 2 percent target. Read more

    • Your Money

      Your bank can auction your property if you default on EMIs

      Let's delve into the circumstances under which a bank can auction your property, the associated process, and your rights as a borrower, even if you are a defaulter. Read more

    • Property Watch

      Indian real estate sector to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047, major shift in housing segments: Knight Frank

      The projected real estate output value will contribute 15.5 percent to the total economic output in 2047 from an existing share of 7.3 percent, the report titled 'India Real Estate: Vision 2047', released by Knight Frank India in association with NAREDCO, stated. Read more

    • Tech Corner

      Generative AI will be used as weapon to mislead public: Microsoft VC Brad Smith

      Generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind conversational bots like ChatGPT, will be used as a weapon by cyber organisations and nation states to mislead the public through cyber influence, Microsoft Vice-Chairman Brad Smith said. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Bengaluru techie loses Rs 2.6 lakh after being cheated on dating app

      A 30-year-old Bengaluru techie reportedly lost Rs 2.6 lakh after he was blackmailed by two scammers. The victim was looking for a partner and had downloaded an app, and subsequently fell into a trap. Read more

