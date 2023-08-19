English
    Last Updated : August 19, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Jio Financial to continue in FTSE indices; to be added to MSCI Global Standard Index on Aug 23

      Jio Financial Services (JFS), the entity demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will continue to remain in the indices of FTSE Russell, and will also be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, as per the notifications issued by the exchanges on August 18. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      New orange Vande Bharat train launch in Chennai
      Two-day startup fest begins in Tamil Nadu
      Indian junior men's hockey team to play Germany
      Bundesliga 2023-24 season starts
      India, WHO to launch global initiative on digital health
      World Athletics Championships 2023 startsTomorrow
      Govt to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg
      Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module to undergo 2nd deboosting operation
      Women's football world cup final: England vs Spain
      CBSE to conduct CTET 2023 exams
      DMK to organise day-long fast against NEET
      Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

    • Big Story

      Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, but warns of political tensions

      Moody's Investors Service on August 18 affirmed its Baa3 rating on India and maintained the stable outlook, but warned of political issues and even cited the example of the ongoing violence in Manipur. Read more

    • Your Money

      Why BNPL firms need to balance convenience and responsibility

      Buy-Now-Pay-Later has emerged as a favoured line of credit to millennials with low incomes and no credit history, it has also led to rise in delinquencies and a mess for those who couldn’t manage their EMIs. Lack of regulations also hasn’t helped. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Singaporean researchers develop ‘MinD-Vis’ AI tool to read minds

      The mind-reading AI tool called MinD-Vis associates the brain scans with images and creates an individual AI model for each participant. Read more

    • Auto

      Mahindra to inspect 1.08 lakh units of XUV700, 3,560 units of XUV400; rectify if needed

      M&M announced it would be inspecting select-XUV range of products, including more than 1.08 lakh units of XUV700 and 3,560 units of XUV400. The vehicles that are to be inspected will be rectified if required. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      A police department in a US town collectively quit over low pay. Their hourly wage was...

      The entire police force of Goodhue, a quiet Minnesotan town in US with just over 1,000 residents, has collectively resigned from their positions, leaving the community on the brink of a public safety crisis. Read more

