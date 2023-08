Market Buzz

NSE rejig: ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC to be out of Nifty Next 50 from September 29

Along with the three companies, Indus Towers and Page Industries would also be moved out from Nifty Next 50. They will be replaced by Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor, and Zydus Lifesciences. More here