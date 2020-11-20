PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Gland Pharma set for debut

    Gland Pharma, one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused B2B companies, is set to debut on bourses on November 20 after closing its public issue with 2.06 times subscription last week. Read here to know what experts think about Gland Pharma's performance on debut.

  • Big Story

    LVB investors oppose merger with DBS

     Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) investors are planning to approach the Reserve Bank of India to oppose its decision to merge the 94-year-old Chennai-based lender with DBS Bank. As per the draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBS Bank India, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital will be written off. Read the details here

  • Your Money

    Tips to reduce your loan burden

    A loan-free life is what most people desire. However, consumerism and the inability to restrain oneself has resulted in many people opting for several loans at once. Find out here how to pick and choose the ones to pre-pay if you have multiple loans.

  • Global Watch

    Pakistan jails Mumbai terror attack mastermind

    Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror cases. The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google Pay’s new features

    Google Pay has got a major design overhaul for iOS and Android users in the US and is being relaunched with a ton of new features. The app has transformed from a contactless payment system into an all-in-one mobile banking app with peer-to-peer payments as well as financial tracking. Read here.

  • Startup Tales

    Enkash’s business prepaid card

    Business payments startup Enkash has launched a new product to help simplify payments for businesses with multiple retail or branch outlets. It has created a ‘business prepaid card’ through which the central office can keep financial control over the entire business. Find out here why the new product is a boon for finance managers.

  • Tailpiece

    World’s most expensive cities

    Paris and Zurich have displaced Osaka and Singapore and joined Hong Kong at the top of the world’s most expensive cities list, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Find out here how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the cost of living in about 130 cities around the world.

