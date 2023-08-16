Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Parsi New Year

Intellectually challenged children day

Chandrayaan-3 to perform another orbit circularisation manoeuvre

SBFC Finance to make debut on market

NCLT hearing in ICICI Bank insolvency plea against Supertech Township

Data releases: UK CPI, Core CPI July, Eurozone GDP Q2 Preliminary, US Fed minutes of July meeting, Japan Exports, Imports, Trade Balance July

BJP to hold CEC meeting to plan for upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states

National seminar on Sanskrit and Indian Knowledge Systems to begin in Thiruvananthapuram

Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from today

SC to hear plea against demolition near Krishna Janmabhoomi

No Honking Day in Mumbai

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch

FIFA Women's WC s/f: Aus vs Eng at 3.30pm ISTTomorrow

Indonesian Independence Day

Shoora Designs SME IPO to open for subscription

Yudiz Solutions, Sangani Hospitals to make debut on NSE SME

Data releases: US Initial Jobless Claims, Japan National CPI, Core CPI July

NCLAT hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee Ent

Last day for Future Retail to complete insolvency

RBI to launch frictionless credit flow platform on pilot basis

WHO's Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar

4th G20 health working group meeting in Gandhinagar

President to launch Navy's stealth frigate Vindhyagiri in Kolkata