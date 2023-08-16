Last Updated : August 16, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST
Big Story
JPMorgan among US banks facing risk of rating cut as Fitch mulls downgrades
JPMorgan Chase is among the scores of the United States-based lenders that face the risk of a reduction in their assessment scores as Fitch Ratings is mulling over an industry-wide downgrade, CNBC reported on August 15. The agency had slashed its rating of the US banking industry to AA- in June, but the move largely went unnoticed as it did not warrant an individual downgrade of the American banks. Read more here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Parsi New Year
Intellectually challenged children day
Chandrayaan-3 to perform another orbit circularisation manoeuvre
SBFC Finance to make debut on market
NCLT hearing in ICICI Bank insolvency plea against Supertech Township
Data releases: UK CPI, Core CPI July, Eurozone GDP Q2 Preliminary, US Fed minutes of July meeting, Japan Exports, Imports, Trade Balance July
BJP to hold CEC meeting to plan for upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states
National seminar on Sanskrit and Indian Knowledge Systems to begin in Thiruvananthapuram
Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from today
SC to hear plea against demolition near Krishna Janmabhoomi
No Honking Day in Mumbai
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch
FIFA Women's WC s/f: Aus vs Eng at 3.30pm ISTTomorrow
Indonesian Independence Day
Shoora Designs SME IPO to open for subscription
Yudiz Solutions, Sangani Hospitals to make debut on NSE SME
Data releases: US Initial Jobless Claims, Japan National CPI, Core CPI July
NCLAT hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee Ent
Last day for Future Retail to complete insolvency
RBI to launch frictionless credit flow platform on pilot basis
WHO's Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar
4th G20 health working group meeting in Gandhinagar
President to launch Navy's stealth frigate Vindhyagiri in Kolkata
Market Buzz
Mr Market won't cease to surprise, pleasantly, of course, says this investment strategist
Mr Market is in no mood to cease to surprise, of course, pleasantly, believes an upbeat Vikas Gupta, the chief executive and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital. Mr Market looks slightly more pessimistic than the situation calls for and, hence, when things turn out better than expected, both in terms of the numerator, or earnings and cash flows, and the denominator, or rate cuts, the DCF (discounted cash flow) model would surprise on the upside, Gupta says in an interview to Moneycontrol. Read more here
IPO Watch
SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium falls. Will it still debut on a strong note?
When SBFC Finance gets listed on August 16, it is likely to debut with a 35-40 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 57 per share, against the 70 percent premium that was expected earlier. If the strong initial public offering (IPO) subscription numbers and robust business model with stable asset quality were the factors behind the bullishness till last week, the correction in equity markets is the main reason for this shift, experts said. Read more here
Your Money
A matter of life and debt
We all want to break free of a debt trap we may be in, or at least avoid one. While it may seem daunting, it is doable with the right approach. Here we tell you how.
Automobile
Mahindra unveils Global Pik Up concept for international markets
Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd unveiled the Global Pik Up concept for the international market on August 15 at an event in Cape Town. The Mahindra Global Pik-Up is designed in Mumbai, for the world, the company’s management said on the new vehicle that is yet to hit production. Read here for details.
Tailpiece
Bengaluru auto driver's QR code hack has people requesting him for photos
The autorickshaw driver shared that over 50 individuals have clicked photographs of his clever watch display with a QR code. Details here.
