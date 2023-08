Coronavirus Check

WHO classifies 'Eris' Covid strain as 'variant of interest

EG.5 or Eris variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first reported on February 17 this year, and designated as a variant under monitoring (VUM) on July 19. In its latest risk evaluation, the WHO designated EG.5 and its sub-lineages as a variant of interest (VOI). More here