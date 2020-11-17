PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Metal index likely to shine in Samvat 2077

    The blue-eyed boy would be the metals index which showed a double bottom in March 2020, quite similar to the levels since in 2016. The cyclical nature of the sector also trumps the favour, per Pushkaraj Kanitkar, VP - Equities at GEPL Capital. Read here to know more of his opinion in this interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

  • Big Story

    Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

     Moderna Inc said on November 16 its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. With this, it becomes the second firm in the United States to report results that have exceeded expected results. Find full details here. 

  • Your Money

    FM's diwali gift to fellow Indians: increased allocation to PMAY-U

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shortly after Diwali, announced that the fund allocated to Awaas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) had been increased. The amount was increased by as much as Rs 18,000 crore. This is above the Rs 8,000 crore earmarked in the upcoming financial budget. Read here to know more what this raise means for the real estate sector.

  • Global Watch

    Japan's rebounding after the pandemic

    Japan’s economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest postwar slump, as improved exports and consumption showed the country is recovering from damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read here to know how they managed this feat.

  • Tech Tattle

    New COVID-tech is wearable but also spies on you

    In a bid to stay healthy, many consumers are now turning towards fitness gadgets to monitor their health. To match the demand for these type of devices, a range that is wearable which also continuously monitor users have arrived on the market. Learn more about these high-tech gadgets that aim to hinder coronavirus.

  • Startup Tales

    When Rupifi and Fynd meet

    Fintech lending platform Rupifi has partnered with Reliance Industries-backed Fynd, an online-to-offline fashion aggregation platform, to enable small enterprises using the platform to get credit. Read here to know more about how it plans to implement this across Fynd.

  • Tailpiece

    Indians are not that into Chinese products anymore

    According to a survey, Indian consumers' interest in 'Made in China' products has declined during the current festive season as just 29 percent of people surveyed bought Chinese goods. Read here to know what led to the drop in the interest to buy products that originate from China.

