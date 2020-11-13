PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Rare Enterprises picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate via open market transaction. Read here to know the details of the transaction.

  • Big Story

    Fresh stimulus package announced

     The Centre announced another stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore, as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. This amount includes the PLI scheme announced on November 11. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy was seeing strong recovery. Read here to know more. 

  • Your Money

    Stable returns, low risks

    Floating-rate funds invest in low-risk debt securities and have managed to outperform comparable short-term categories over the past few years. Even in volatile markets, such as the one now, these funds offer the comfort of stable returns. Read this piece to know why it is a worthy investment.

  • Global Watch

    Cannabis-derived drug for heart ailments

    A Canadian startup founded by entrepreneurs of Indian origin is planning to begin clinical trials and manufacturing of Cannabidiol, a medicinal compound derived from Cannabis, in India. It will be used in a potential therapy for cardiac arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeat. Find out more about the controversial drug here.

  • Tech Tattle

    PUBG Mobile set for comeback

    The PUBG Corporation is making a big push to bring PUBG Mobile back after it was banned by the government of India. The developers announced that the new game would be launched under the name PUBG Mobile India. Find the details here.

  • Startup Tales

    Deepika Padukone invests in FrontRow

    FrontRow, a learning and community platform, has raised seed funding of $3.2 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Plagiarism case over Honda ad

    Gravity Entertainment, a Gurugram-based events company, has filed a plagiarism case against Japanese advertisement giant Hakuhodo Group, for allegedly plagiarising what it claimed was an idea originally borne out of its studios for Honda. Read here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Atmanibhar Bharat 3.0 schemes; After Pfizer, Moderna may release vaccine trial results soon

Coronavirus Essential | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Atmanibhar Bharat 3.0 schemes; After Pfizer, Moderna may release vaccine trial results soon

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.