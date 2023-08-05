Last Updated : August 05, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST
Sterlite Power in talks with GIC for $300 mn fund infusion; weighs demerger of solutions biz
Sterlite Power, which is backed by metals magnate Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group, has embarked on an internal restructuring exercise to unlock value as part of which the firm seeks to carve out its solutions vertical and then induct Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC as a strategic partner. Read more