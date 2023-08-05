English
    Last Updated : August 05, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Sterlite Power in talks with GIC for $300 mn fund infusion; weighs demerger of solutions biz

      Sterlite Power, which is backed by metals magnate Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group, has embarked on an internal restructuring exercise to unlock value as part of which the firm seeks to carve out its solutions vertical and then induct Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC as a strategic partner. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Govt mulls extension of 3-4 months to implement laptop, PC import curbs: Sources

      The Union government is likely to extend the implementation of import restrictions on laptop, personal computers, tablets and server manufacturers by three to four months, to allow them to transition smoothly, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Read more

    • Your Money

      Festive offers from Amazon and Flipkart: How to best utilise shopping credit cards

      Learning to choose the right shopping credit card is a skill in itself. Weighing the fees and charges against the rewards and benefits you expect from the cards needs some thought. Experts tell you what to look for and prioritise. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Indian smartphone market declined 10% YoY in H1 2023: IDC

      Market share for entry-level smartphones declined by 5%, while the mid-range segment remained flat at 22%. Read more

    • Real Estate

      Soaring rents in Bengaluru foster comparisons with Mumbai

      While more than 50 percent of the floating population in Bengaluru makes the city a rental-driven market, Mumbai continues to witness high traction in capital sales. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      From infectious diarrhoea to IBD dominance: India's health landscape shifts with Western lifestyle uptick: Lancet study

      Adoption of Western lifestyles has led to the surge in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) among patients in India, according to a study published in The Lancet. Read more

