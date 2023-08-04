Last Updated : August 04, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST
Market Buzz
Devil in the details: How Zomato didn’t turn in a profit before tax, but a profit after tax
According to the financials filed by Zomato, it recorded a loss before tax of Rs 15 crore. Then came the application of this tax provision, due to which Rs 17 crore of 'deferred tax' got added to the previous line item. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Concord Biotech to launch IPO
Q1 results of State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delhivery, Bharat Dynamics, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Yudiz Solutions to open IPO
Amazon India to start Great Freedom Festival sale
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to go on sale
Samsung Crystal 4K Vision TV to launch in India
TomorrowQ1 results of Bank of Baroda, APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Punjab & Sind Bank, Jaiprakash Associates, TVS Electronics, Central Depository Services (India), Usha Martin, Aarti Pharmalabs
India to attend Jeddah conference on Ukraine’s peace plan
Fourth anniversary of decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K
ICC to inspect Kolkata’s Eden Gardens before World Cup 2023
Big Story
India cynosure of all eyes as Morgan Stanley, S&P turn bullish on economy
India's status as the bright spot in an uncertain global economy is seemingly getting brighter as key global voices have weighed in with their bullish hopes about the future of the economy. Read more
Your Money
Don't make these five credit card mistakes or you'll be in debt forever
Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and it's easy to make mistakes when trying to manage it. These mistakes can lead to increased debt, higher interest rates, and damage your credit score. Here are the five common mistakes to avoid.
Tech Tattle
Laptop, PC import restrictions will lead to near-term price hikes, industry disruption: Experts
The government’s notification restricting import of laptops, tablets and PCs will lead to industry-wide disruption and near-term price increases, said laptops and personal computer (PC) industry experts. However, they added that this was inevitable and will boost ‘Make in India’ initiative eventually. Read more
Auto
Eicher Motors Q1 results: Net profit rises 50% to Rs 918 crore, beats estimates
Eicher Motors' net profit zoomed 50 percent to Rs 918.34 crore in Q1FY24 on the back of softening commodity prices, inventorisation benefits of its product lines as well as positive volume growth in the bike-making arm Royal Enfield. Read more
Tailpiece
Use of AI in mammogram cancer screening can cut radiologist workloads in half
A new study has found that AI can detect cancer on par with two radiologists working together. The study, published in the Lancet Oncology Journal, said that AI-supported mammography screenings resulted in a detection rate similar to a, "standard double screening". Read more
