    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 31, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs' buying spree continues; invest Rs 45,365 cr in equities in July

      Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue with their buying spree in July with a net infusion of Rs 45,365 crore in Indian equity markets on stable macroeconomic fundamentals and steady earnings growth. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Last date for income tax return filing
      KCR to chair Cabinet meeting
      JioBook (2023) to launch in India
      Likely debate on Delhi Services Bill
      Opposition parties to protest in Puducherry
      Quarterly results: Maruti, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Titan, Indigo, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, GAIL, Welspun India
      Tomorrow:PM to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
      Russia launching e-visa facilities for Indians
      INDIA bloc to stage protests in Jharkhand
      Redmi 12 5G, Moto G14 launch in India
      Next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser debut
      Quarterly results: Adani Total Gas, Metro Brands, PVR INOX, Triveni Turbine, Bikaji Foods International, Kirloskar Brothers, Welspun Enterprises, Thyrocare Technologies

    • Big Story

      RBI may maintain status-quo on interest rate, say experts

      The borrowing cost which started rising in May last year has stabilised with RBI keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent since February when it was raised from 6.25 percent. More here

    • Your Money

      How Income from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter handles is taxed

      Artificial intelligence tools are being used by the I-T department to track posts of individuals who splurge but do not file returns or declare low income. So, if you are one of many who earn money through social media platforms, then know this: you are supposed to declare your income and file your returns. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Paralysed US man regains movement after miraculous 'AI-infused' surgery

      Keith Thomas, 45, is a “pioneer” case for AI-infused surgeries to treat or cure diseases like blindness, deafness, ALS, seizures, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s, experts at Manhasset’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research said. More here

    • Auto

      Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch

      Ather Energy, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened pre-bookings for its latest offering, the 450S. Buyers can book the scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 2,500, which is fully refundable. More here

    • Tailpiece

      India's big cat count surpasses 3,600; 75% of the world's wild tigers now in country

      According to the latest government data released on International Tiger Day on July 29, the tiger count in India has risen from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022 - marking an annual rise of roughly 6 percent. More here

