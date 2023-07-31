Last Updated : July 31, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
FPIs' buying spree continues; invest Rs 45,365 cr in equities in July
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue with their buying spree in July with a net infusion of Rs 45,365 crore in Indian equity markets on stable macroeconomic fundamentals and steady earnings growth. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Last date for income tax return filing
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting
JioBook (2023) to launch in India
Likely debate on Delhi Services Bill
Opposition parties to protest in Puducherry
Quarterly results: Maruti, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Titan, Indigo, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, GAIL, Welspun India
Tomorrow:PM to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
Russia launching e-visa facilities for Indians
INDIA bloc to stage protests in Jharkhand
Redmi 12 5G, Moto G14 launch in India
Next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser debut
Quarterly results: Adani Total Gas, Metro Brands, PVR INOX, Triveni Turbine, Bikaji Foods International, Kirloskar Brothers, Welspun Enterprises, Thyrocare Technologies
Big Story
RBI may maintain status-quo on interest rate, say experts
The borrowing cost which started rising in May last year has stabilised with RBI keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent since February when it was raised from 6.25 percent. More here
Your Money
How Income from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter handles is taxed
Artificial intelligence tools are being used by the I-T department to track posts of individuals who splurge but do not file returns or declare low income. So, if you are one of many who earn money through social media platforms, then know this: you are supposed to declare your income and file your returns. More here
Tech Tattle
Paralysed US man regains movement after miraculous 'AI-infused' surgery
Keith Thomas, 45, is a “pioneer” case for AI-infused surgeries to treat or cure diseases like blindness, deafness, ALS, seizures, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s, experts at Manhasset’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research said. More here
Auto
Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch
Ather Energy, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened pre-bookings for its latest offering, the 450S. Buyers can book the scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 2,500, which is fully refundable. More here
Tailpiece
India's big cat count surpasses 3,600; 75% of the world's wild tigers now in country
According to the latest government data released on International Tiger Day on July 29, the tiger count in India has risen from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022 - marking an annual rise of roughly 6 percent. More here
