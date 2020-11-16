PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Focus on owning a business in Samwat 2077

    According to Centrum Wealth Management's Devang Mehta - the head of Equity Advisory, the next round of re-rating - if at all it happens - will only be led by strong earnings growth in 2021. Learn how you can make the most out of Samvat 2077.

  • Big Story

    Nitish Kumar becomes CM of BIhar

    The NDA in Bihar, on November 15, unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as the chief minister for the fourth-consecutive term. Find full details here. 

  • Your Money

    Aadhaar card gets PVC update

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in October, launched the Aadhaar card in a completely new form, reprinted as a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. Indian citizens can get their Aadhaar letter reprinted on PVC card by paying a nominal charges of Rs 50. Find out all the security features available with these cards and all its new features, here. 

  • Global Watch

    Trump says Biden won rigged election

    Taking to Twitter, sitting President Donald Trump said that Joe Biden had won the US 2020 Presidential elections, except that it was rigged.  Hours within first tweeting this out, Trump refuted that it marked a concession. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    COVID-19 vaccine-makers new target for hackers

    Software giant Microsoft drew attention to a series of cyberattacks threatening to derail vital research into potential COVID-19 vaccines. Illustrating more details, the firm said that pharma firms in countries like Canada, France, India, South Korea, and the United States were the targets of cybercriminals. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Doubling of RTPCR tests and beds in Delhi

    Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic issue in Delhi, he announced the Centre would soon make available 300 additional ICU beds and double the number of daily RTPCR tests in the national capital. Find full details of the meet here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Rest in Peace Soumitra Chatterjee

    Veteran actor and Bengali icon Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15 after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. Take a look at the illustrious career of Chatterjee, who was legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's favourite actor.

#MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Social distancing norms forgotten in markets ahead of Diwali; Russia vaccine arrives in India for trial

