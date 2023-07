Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Today:

Unionised farmers to protest in Punjab

Low pressure formation likely over Bay of Bengal

SC to hear petition against proposed delimitation

Karnataka, Telangana to get very heavy rains

UP BTech Counselling registrations start

Opposition MPs to protest Manipur violence

TN 12th supplementary result to be declared

Khazanchi Jewellers to raise IPO

Tomorrow:West Bengal NEET UG counselling registrations

Kartarpur Corridor to open

TNSF calls for educational institutes’ bandh

Oppo K11 5G to launch in China

Sony PlayStation 5 to be available at lowest price in India