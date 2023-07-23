English
    Last Updated : July 23, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

      Five IPOs to be launched, 3 listings scheduled next week

      The primary market activity seems to be indicating that we are going to see unstoppable action in the IPO market as five public issues will hit Dalal Street apart from three listings next week. The total fundraising via these public offerings would be Rs 857 crore. More here

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      IMD red alert for Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat
      Indraprastha Gas Q1 results
      AIMS Test for Management Admissions exam
      Hirakud Dam to release year’s first flood water
      Karnataka gram panchayat polls
      Spain general elections
      FIFA Women’s WC 2023: Sweden v S Africa, Netherlands v Portugal, France v Jamaica
      Tomorrow:Unionised farmers to protest in Punjab
      Low pressure formation likely over Bay of Bengal
      SC to hear petition against proposed delimitation
      Karnataka, Telangana to get very heavy rains
      UP BTech Counselling registrations start
      Opposition MPs to protest Manipur violence
      TN 12th supplementary result to be declared
      Khazanchi Jewellers to raise IPO

      Byju’s says no more layoffs at tuition centres, agrees to pay incentives & variable pay

      In an emergency town hall meeting conducted with over 5,000 Byju’s Tuition Centre (BTC) employees on July 22, India’s most-valued startup has agreed to remit variable pay and other incentives to staff, while committing to not lay off any employee from the BTCs, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

      ITR filing, HRA and Section 80GG: How to claim tax benefits on rent paid

      Many taxpayers pay rent to their parents to claim tax deduction benefits. But make sure that you actually pay rent to them, and save documents and rent receipts. You can claim tax breaks under section 80GG on rent paid if you are not eligible for HRA. More here

      Twitter to introduce daily limit on DMs for unverified accounts

      Twitter will soon implement daily limits on the number of direct messages (DM) unverified accounts can send on the platform, in the company's latest move to boost signups for its subscription service Twitter Blue. More here

      Audi Q8 e-tron is a fine-looking, plush, quiet EV

      Audi India’s countrywide resurgence was only a matter of time. The company’s retail sales jumped 97 percent recently, with consumer sentiment buoyed by a booming stock market and a growing economy. More here

      This 10-year-old girl has been to 50 countries and not missed a single day of school

      The girl, identified as Aditi Tripathi, has traveled to several European countries such as Norway, Monaco, and The Netherlands and has been to Asian countries such as Nepal and Thailand. More here

