Big Story
Go First gets DGCA approval to resume flight operations, subject to conditions
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 21 accepted debt-laden airline Go First's resumption plan subject to conditions, including scheduled flight operations that will be approved for commencement only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. Read here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
National Parent's Day in the US
ICICI Bank and AU SFB Q1 results
G20 meeting on energy in Goa
Piyush Goyal to discuss ways to boost manufacturing, exports
1st international meet on temples in Kashi
Lenovo Legion Y9000X 2023 laptop launch
Tomorrow
Indraprastha Gas Q1 results
AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2023 exam
Hirakud Dam to release year’s first flood water
Karnataka gram panchayat polls
Spain general elections
FIFA Women’s WC 2023: Sweden v S Africa, Netherlands v Portugal, France v Jamaica
Market Buzz
Sensex crashes 888 points amid Q1 disappointments: Key factors behind fall
The benchmark equity indices fell on July 21 after six straight days of gains after a few big companies disappointed market sentiments with their first-quarter earnings. Weak global cues and selling from domestic institutional investors also hurt sentiments. At close, the Nifty 50 index was trading at 19,745.00, down 1.17 percent or 234.15 points. The BSE Sensex was trading at 66,684.26, down 887.64 points or 1.31 percent. Read here
RIL Q1 Results
Reliance Industries Q1FY24 net profit declines 6% dented by oil-to-chemicals performance
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported on July 21 a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,258 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, down 5.9 percent from a year ago as muted performance in the oil-to-chemicals partly offset the strong growth in consumer-facing businesses. The conglomerate’s consolidated total revenue in the June quarter declined to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 2.42 lakh crore a year ago as oil-to-chemicals segment sales declined tracking the weakness in crude prices. Read here
IPO Watch
Yatharth Hospital sets IPO price band at Rs 285-300 per share, to raise Rs 687 crore
Noida-based hospital chain Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services has fixed a price band at Rs 285-300 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 65.51 lakh equity shares by promoters Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan Tyagi and Neena Tyagi. The offer will open for subscription on July 26 and the closing date would be July 28. Read more here
Your Money
How to avoid crucial mistakes when writing a Will
Although a Will can be written on a plain piece of paper — and not necessarily a stamp paper — we can still make simple errors that can either invalidate the Will or bring about complications for our legal heirs. Let’s look at some of the common mistakes you must avoid while writing a Will.
Tailpiece
IAS officer shares how she cracked IIT, IIM, Civil Services exams
Divya Mittal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur, UP, recently took to Twitter to share her journey of conquering some of the most challenging entrance exams in the country. In a Twitter thread, she revealed her strategies for cracking the entrance tests for Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and UPSC, which made her an IAS officer. Read here
