Big Story

Govt bans export of non-basmati white rice

Amid the country witnessing a continuing price rise of its food basket in the past few months, the government prohibited export of non-basmati white rice. "Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited," the DGFT said in a notification. However, it said that the consignments of this rice are being allowed under four different conditions. Read more here