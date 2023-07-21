English
    Last Updated : July 21, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Govt bans export of non-basmati white rice

      Amid the country witnessing a continuing price rise of its food basket in the past few months, the government prohibited export of non-basmati white rice. "Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited," the DGFT said in a notification. However, it said that the consignments of this rice are being allowed under four different conditions. Read more here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today (July 21)
      Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement Q1 results
      Reliance board to consider paying dividend
      Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore NCD issue
      Federal Bank board to consider share sale to IFC
      Coal Ministry and CIL to discuss pay scale upgradation of Coal Officers
      ‘Modi surname’ case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi plea against Gujarat HC order
      Varanasi court order on carbon dating in Gyanvapi mosque
      Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to India
      Nothing Phone (2) India sales to begin

    • Market Buzz

      RIL Q1 preview: Net profit seen at Rs 16,995 crore

    • Infosys Q1 Results

      Infosys slashes FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3.5%, profit increases 11% YoY

      India’s second-largest IT company Infosys slashed its revenue guidance for the fiscal to 1-3.5 percent from 4-7 percent, amid an increasingly challenging demand environment. It reported an 11 percent increase YoY in its net profit to Rs 5,945 crore in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal. Infosys, which posted its results on July 20, saw its profit miss market expectations. Read here

    • ITR filing

      Who should use ITR-3 and who shouldn't

      The time to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) is upon us. The process can be daunting, especially when it comes to selecting the correct ITR form. This article aims to demystify the process and shed light on who should file ITR-3.

    • Stock Listing

      Will it be a stellar debut for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

      Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will likely see a stellar debut on the bourses on July 21, given the robust IPO subscription numbers and positive equity market conditions, analysts said. Read here

    • Tailpiece

      Google employees salaries leaked. Here's how much software engineers earned

      Software giant Google has been known to offer its employees high salary and a report published on Business Insider has revealed details as to which employees got paid how much in 2022. Read here

    Olectra Greentech, Infosys and HUL Q1 results & more | Market Minutes

